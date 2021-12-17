Mining reform funds pulled from Build Back Better bill

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., has succeeded in her push to remove a provision in the Build Back Better bill that would have given the U.S. Bureau of Land Management funds to possibly enact stricter mining regulations, an effort that followed defeat of mining law reforms this year.

The provision would have opened the door to revised mining regulations that could have been problematic for Nevada, according to her office, which credited her with halting the earlier effort in Congress that would have allowed for royalties on hardrock minerals.

“Throughout this process my focus has been delivering a bill that makes a difference for Nevada, and I have made it clear that I would not support any taxes that would unfairly burden our state. The mining industry supports more than 30,000 jobs across the Nevada, and I will always stand up to protect it,” the senator said on Dec. 16.

The Nevada Mining Association “appreciates Senator Cortez Masto’s efforts to remove this language from the bill while supporting the careers of our Nevada miners and keeping dialogue open to finding common sense solutions,” the association’s president, Tyre Gray, said on Dec. 17.

“The addition of the proposed regulations would uniquely impact Nevada as over 80% of its land is under federal control,” he said.

The provision allocated $3 million to the BLM that could be used to update mining regulations.

Washington-based Earthworks, an environmental organization, disagreed that failure of the provision would prevent the BLM from updating regulations.

“They don’t need the money authorized. They are perfectly within their scope of powers without that language,” Alan Septoff of Earthworks said by phone Dec. 17. “No one has proposed changes, but rulemaking is in place.”

According to E&E Daily in a Nov. 3 article, supporters of mining royalties were “clinging to this more modest, but still significant $3 million investment – their last chance to make major changes to the industry through the reconciliation process.” E&E focuses on energy and the environment.

The senator’s office staff stated that the Senate leadership confirmed this provision will be removed from the final Senate text, after the senator first spotted the change in House text.

Cortez Masto’s staff provided an outline of the provision in question.

“Specifically, the House reconciliation package contained language that called on the BLM to ‘revise rules and regulations to prevent undue degradation of public lands due to hardrock mining activities,’” which changes the wording from unnecessary and undue to simply undue, the staff wrote.

That change under the 1976 Federal Land Policy and Management Act could “open an avenue for the BLM to enact more burdensome and strict mining regulations should they choose to do so,” the senator’s staff said.

Gray said the mining association “is monitoring and engaging in conversations surrounding the Build Back Better Act and proposed changes to mining regulations. NVMA represents the voices of 37,000 hardworking Nevadans who are proud to be part of the mining supply chain and opposes legislation that threatens the viability of the industry and those who rely on mining to provide for their families.

“As our nation looks towards its green energy future, Nevada mining will be a critical part in producing the minerals needed to reduce our carbon footprint and implementing green technologies,” he said.

Back in October, the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources held a hearing on proposed changes to the 1872 mining law that proposed an 8% gross royalty on new mines, a 4% gross royalty on existing operations and a 7-cent-per-ton tax on dirt and rock moved during the extraction process.

Cortez Masto announced after the October hearing that the royalty would not be part of the Senate’s reconciliation bill. At the end of October when the House failed to strip out the mining reforms from its reconciliation bill, the senator reiterated that she would not support a bill in the Senate that includes it.

“Days later, in early November, the mining royalty provision was eliminated, thanks to Cortez Masto,” her office wrote.

Earthworks stated on its website that the 1872 mining law “subsidizes extraction by allowing mining interests to mine taxpayer-owned minerals without paying any royalties, unlike other extractive industries. Whoever stakes a claim and discovers valuable minerals on public lands claims those riches – more than $300 billion and counting since 1872 – without giving taxpayers a dime for them.”

At the Elko County level, the chairman of the board of commissioners, Jon Karr, said at an October meeting he was glad Sen. Cortez Masto “fought for mining,” and Commissioner Cliff Eklund said an 8% royalty would hurt the smaller, struggling mines.

“Look how many people you would put out of work,” he said.

