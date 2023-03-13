This year marks significant anniversaries for both the Nevada Mining Association and the Idaho Mining Association. Established in late 1903, the Idaho Mining Association is 120 years old in 2023. It served as the model for the Nevada Mining Association, which was formally created in March 1913, 110 years ago. For four decades, it was known as the Nevada Mine Operators’ Association until 1953, 70 years ago, when it was renamed the Nevada Mining Association.

The Idaho Mining AssociationThe efforts to create a statewide mining association in Idaho began on Oct. 2, 1903, when Boise’s major newspaper published a lengthy “Plea for a State Mining Association,” authored by local mining engineer Melville E. Hopkins. He advocated for the establishment of an organization that would “safeguard all legitimate mining enterprises” and “encourage the investment of foreign capital in our state.”

Hopkins also suggested that Idaho’s mining professionals should “meet together annually to exchange ideas in mining matters” and to both “promote the art and science connected with the economical production of the useful minerals and metals” and “the welfare of those employed in these industries.” He argued that “we need to have an annual banquet to get acquainted, do away with petty jealousy and section strife.” He pointed specifically to the establishment of the Oregon Mining Association on Sept. 7, 1903, in Portland, where the keynote speaker had said: “There are a thousand reasons why the miners of this state should organize, but I know not of one reason why we should not.”

Four days later, The Idaho Daily Statesman published an endorsement penned by former district court judge and former Boise mayor James H. Richards who agreed that it was time for a statewide organization to promote “the mining development of Idaho and the best interests of all.” He further advocated for an Idaho delegation to attend national meetings to “show what mining in Idaho is and what it will be, and the kind of mining men we are in Idaho.”

Richards was quickly appointed to serve as the chair of an organizational committee for an Idaho association. In the same year, he was also elected president of the newly formed American Mining Congress.

The Idaho organizational committee met several times and then issued a statewide invitation to mining companies to meet in Boise. On Dec. 5, 1903, the Idaho Mining Association was formally organized with the adoption of a constitution and bylaws. More than 20 miners joined immediately and paid their dues of $10 each, which is roughly equivalent to $337 in 2023. A life membership could be purchased for $100.

The participants also elected officers. The first president of the Idaho Mining Association was Frederick Burbidge of the Federal Mining and Smelting Company. He served in this role until 1913. Hopkins was elected as third vice president. In addition to officers, an executive committee (which is now called a board of directors) was established and directed to choose the location for the association’s annual meetings, scheduled for the third Tuesday of each January.

The purpose of the new Idaho Mining Association, according to its constitution, was “to assist in promoting the progress of mining in the state by bringing the mining men of the state into closer relations, better acquaintance and more friendly feeling with each other by personal association and the discussion of mutual interests, and proposing judicious mining legislation.” Newspapers across the state reported the creation of the Idaho Mining Association and lauded the benefits that such an organization would bring to the industry and the state.

It appears, however, that the original association did not gain much traction. Meeting in Boise on Feb. 7, 1913, the Idaho Mining Association reinvigorated itself and elected a new president, Harry L. Day of Wallace. According to the Boise newspaper, the old organization had been ineffective, but the new association promised to be “a complete and thorough organization for the mutual benefit and protection of those interested in the mining industry.”

The new bylaws outlined the purpose of the Idaho Mining Association: “to bring about a closer relation between all mining men, prospectors, miners, mine operators, mine owners and mine investors; to promote harmony; to encourage prospecting and development; to correct abuses; to advance beneficial legislations; to guide and educate the public opinion on legislative [mining] reforms.”

In addition to those directly engaged in mining, the Idaho Mining Association welcomed as members, “bankers whose business is dependent on mining, and merchants who deal largely with miners.” By the end of 1913, newspapers reported a growing membership that had quickly surpassed 700 and included “practically every man in the state actively identified with the mining industry.”

The Idaho Mining Association’s secretary-treasurer (the equivalent of an executive director in 2023) became a full-time employee and established an active headquarters in Boise. Ravenel Macbeth of Mackay, Idaho, had been elected to the position in 1904 but continued to hold other jobs, not the least of which was state senator from Custer County. Upon his re-election as secretary-treasurer in 1913, he pledged to work full-time for the Idaho Mining Association, which he did until his death from pneumonia in 1933.

The Nevada Mining AssociationThe new Idaho Mining Association caught the attention of miners in Nevada. On March 24, 1913, “following the lead of Idaho,” according to a Reno newspaper, Nevada miners gathered to organize the Nevada Mine Operators’ Association. Meeting in the office of the Tonopah Mining Company, 12 mine operators adopted a constitution and bylaws. They elected an executive committee and a secretary-treasurer. A week later, John G. Kirchen was elected as president. General manager of the Tonopah Extension Mining Company, Kirchen served in this mostly ceremonial role until 1927. In 1928, John C. Kinnear, Sr., of the Nevada Consolidated Copper Company, was elected president and served until 1953, when he was named the honorary president. He held that title until 1972.

Once again following Idaho’s model, the secretary-treasurer was tapped to manage the Nevada association’s daily operations, and Wallace B. Alexander quickly resigned his job as secretary of the Montana Tonopah Mining Company to devote his time to the new organization. He was replaced by Maud E. McCrate, a longtime employee of the company. Well-known and respected in mining circles since his arrival in Tonopah in 1906, Alexander worked diligently to build up the new organization.

He explained to the Tonopah newspaper “that the organization had been formed for the purpose of promoting and maintaining the present harmonious relations existing between employees and employers and also for the purpose of being a protective association, both for the mine operators and for miners.” He continued, noting that “frequent meetings will be held and its members will get together for the purpose of exchanging views that will serve to promote better mining conditions.”

Newspapers across the state covered the establishment of the entity. The Eureka newspaper opined that “a good, lively State association in Nevada or any other State can be made a powerful factor in building up an industry and in protecting the public as well as the operators and miners.”

Surviving correspondence documents that mining companies across the state responded well to Alexander’s written invitations, and membership grew exponentially and rapidly.

In July, Alexander and his family moved to Reno to establish the organization’s headquarters “on a scale commensurate with the growing importance of the association.” The founders had recognized that its statewide success would be dependent on not being perceived as loyal to one mining district over another. Reno was Nevada’s largest city and the center of business activities and political influence for the state. It proved to be a favorable location for the new association.

One of Alexander’s first accomplishments was to establish a beneficial contract for the purchase of cyanide. At the time, Nevada miners consumed more than 60 percent of cyanide sold in the country. Nevada’s mining operations, regardless of size, benefited from a stable supply and price by purchasing through the Nevada Mine Operators’ Association, rather than individually. Alexander sought to identify other commodities that the Association could purchase in bulk for its members.

Alexander’s ambitions took him beyond mining, however. He left the association to lead the Reno Commercial Club and helped organize it into the new Reno Chamber of Commerce. In 1917, Governor Emmet Boyle (a mining engineer) appointed Alexander as the chairman of Nevada’s first Highway Commission. In 1922, he ran unsuccessfully for secretary of state.

In October 1915, the Nevada Mine Operators’ Association replaced Alexander with Henry Macon Rives who had both mining and political experience. He had been the purchasing agent for the Silver Peak Mine near Blair, Nevada, and was also a certified mine inspector.

A native of Pioche and nephew of well-known district judge (and namesake) Henry Rives, the younger Rives had read the law with George Bartlett and served as his private secretary when Bartlett was elected to Congress in 1906. In 1914, Rives was elected to the State Assembly, representing Esmeralda County along with future congressman Walter Baring. After the 1915 session, Rives joined the Nevada Industrial Commission, from which he resigned to lead the Nevada Mine Operators’ Association later that year.

Henry Rives moved to Reno and into the center of Nevada business and politics for the next several decades. Under his leadership, the Nevada Mine Operators’ Association moved from being a bulk provider of mining goods to being the state’s most influential trade association. Rives became the confidant of governors, legislators, congressional representatives, and business leaders. He vigorously represented the mining industry locally, regionally, and nationally. He served on numerous committees and boards, not the least of which was the Nevada Tax Commission, where he was a member for nearly three decades.

Nevada’s mining industry was so confident about his abilities that Rives was annually re-elected secretary-treasurer without opposition. Sometimes, the executive committee did not even bother to gather for the formality, such as the 1940 annual meeting to which no one showed.

Known as “Mr. Mining,” Henry Rives died in Reno on Dec. 1, 1952, at age 69, survived by his wife, Marguerite Raycraft Rives, and three adult children. The next day, the Nevada State Journal focused an editorial on his legacy, explaining that “it fell to his lot time and time again to carry on the constant battle of the mine operators for protection of the industry from government intrusion and his voice [was] recognized in national mining circles.” Remembering Rives’s encyclopedic knowledge of mining, the editor concluded: “The mining industry in Mr. Rives had an excellent advocate whose loss will be felt. The state lost a good citizen.”

The loss was felt so keenly that the Nevada Mine Operators’ Association was completely reorganized a month later. On January 9, 1953, two dozen mining executives met in Reno to adopt new governing documents and change the name to the Nevada Mining Association. They decided to welcome the membership of ancillary companies and publish a regular newsletter about mining news in Nevada. They also established a public relations program.

Roy Hardy of Getchell Mines was elected president, but did not have the long tenure of his predecessors. With the governance change, that role began to be annually rotated among the executive committee (and later, the board of directors). The secretary-treasurer continued to serve as the organization’s employee, running the daily operations of the association, recruiting and retaining members, and operating as the spokesperson for the industry. It was the most visible mining role in the state.

Succeeding Rives was Louis D. Gordon, a native Nevadan and longtime mining engineer who had worked for the federal government. With substantial experience in both mining and government, Gordon led the Nevada Mining Association into its next iteration.

Both the Idaho Mining Association and the Nevada Mining Association prevailed for more than a century under the dynamic leadership of people, such as Macbeth and Rives, who adapted to changing times and a changing industry while also maneuvering to shape those circumstances whenever feasible. These trade associations share a legacy of longevity, but the stories of their successes and failures are not well-known. The history of the U.S. mining industry is incomplete without considering the efforts of state mining associations.

As they commemorate more than 100 years as mining advocates, the Idaho and Nevada Mining Associations also have many stories still to tell about their work on behalf of this foundational industry in their respective states.

