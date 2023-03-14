Scientists tell us that lithium is really old. A few minutes after the universe got started, the only elements buzzing around were hydrogen, helium and lithium. A lot of the heavier elements didn’t show up until quite a while later. But lithium was here right from the start, which means it’s about 13.7 billion years old.

Sometimes it seems like 13.7 billion years is the average amount of time it takes to jump through all the hoops to get a new mine started.

Lithium Americas’ Thacker Pass project hasn’t been in the works for billions of years yet, but it’s been a while. Thacker Pass made some big steps forward this year with a funding agreement with General Motors and a favorable court ruling. But now another hoop has shown up – the Rosemont decision.

In May of last year judges in Arizona said that the Rosemont copper mine couldn’t proceed because it didn’t have valid mining claims to the public land they planned to put their waste rock on.

I’ll admit I’m not an attorney, but it sounds like the decision is basically saying that the only way a mine can cover public land with billions of tons of waste rock is if the land has valuable minerals in it.

The people who push back against mine projects have a lot of valid concerns. Yes, let’s protect the animals and plants and water and the air and the cultural heritage of the area.

But the problem that the Rosemont mine ran into, and now the Thacker Pass mine has to deal with, is a requirement that the land they want to bury under waste rock and tailings needs to have valuable minerals in it?

It seems like ideally the law should be something that we work through to try to get to the best outcomes for people and the planet, and not an old document that you look at word by word with a magnifying glass to come up with a declaration that makes you scratch your head.

The Mining Law doesn’t necessarily have to lead to the Rosemont decision. One of the three judges on the panel disagreed with that interpretation and said the Forest Service did have the right to allow the mine to use the land as they had planned for waste rock and tailings.

The law can be a convoluted labyrinth. We’ll see how many lithium mines proceed before 13.7 billion years passes and everything perhaps turns back into hydrogen, helium and lithium.￼