Mining the West: Butte stories

In a town where mining has been going on as long as in Butte, Montana, there is sure to be a multitude of stories – and almost all of them are related to mining.

Butte has a history of tough people working tough jobs, who helped to build and shape America.

Butte has been called “the Richest Hill on Earth,” “the Gibraltar of Unionism,” “the town that plumbed and electrified America,” and “the Pittsburgh of the West.”

The city is the site of the worst hard-rock mining disaster in U.S. history, the Speculator Mine Disaster of 1917. It is also the home of a Superfund Site which the EPA said is the “largest body of contaminated water in the United States.”

There have been plenty of tragic stories throughout Butte’s history. It’s estimated that in the early 1900s an average of one man a week died in Butte mining accidents.

Butte is a lot different today. The Montana Resources mine in Butte went almost 13 years without a single lost-time accident. And a lot is being done to clean up what has been left behind by the mining of the past.

But the aura of Butte’s mining history is still always there when you’re in town. I’ve seen a comment that everyone who lives in Butte is at least a bit of a historian. And everyone probably knows different stories and has different viewpoints on the town’s history.

I’ve heard people in Montana comment that they’ve thought of living in Butte for a while to “just feel the vibes of Butte,” to use a phrase from one of the stories in this issue.

This summer I spent a couple of days in Butte, felt some of the vibes, and gathered some stories to share in this issue.