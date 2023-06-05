Writing about mining involves a lot of looking at history, the progress that is happening today, and what might be coming up in the future.

Recently the Denver chapter of Women in Mining held a big party to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the start of Women in Mining. In 1972, the year several women decided to form a group to bring together women in the mining industry, there was a female engineer working on a tunnel west of Denver who was not allowed to go into the tunnel she was working on. After a legal battle she was finally allowed into the tunnel, and 66 workers in the tunnel walked off the job in protest.

That was 50 years ago – not a very long time in the grand scheme of things. We often lose sight of how much the world has changed since the not-so-distant past.

Mining has changed a lot in the last 50 years, too, but there is still plenty of room for more change.

Visiting the Cemita lab near Denver recently, it was exciting to see all the scientists and engineers working with solutions full of microbes to custom design microbial cocktails to extract minerals and metals. In the years ahead it might be possible to do mining in much less environmentally impactful ways than anything we see today. One possibility is that with in situ mining we might simply pump bio-lixiviants through underground ore to get the metals we need to power our world.

What will the world be like 50 years from now? It’s easy enough to look at the negatives and be a technophobe, but there actually have been a lot of improvements over the past 50 years. Mining is a necessary part of our lives and probably will be for quite a while, but mining has become a lot more environmentally conscious than it used to be, and with many scientists and engineers on the case, we can keep heading in the right direction.

Fifty years ago it might have been almost impossible for a lot of people to imagine a world where it would seem quite ridiculous to walk off a job because a woman dared to work in a tunnel. There’s a chance that the world of the future might be cleaner and greener and better in ways that are hard for us to imagine today.