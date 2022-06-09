Mining the West: The value of diversity

As we gathered stories for the summer issue of Mining the West, several of the stories happened to turn out to be about women in mining.

I heard about the new Women in Mining exhibit at the National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum.

From an email from our regional supervisor I learned about International Women in Mining, an organization I had not heard of before.

And Dana Bennett, our new mining history columnist, wrote her first column about some early women prospectors.

And I learned we are coming up on the first annual International Day of Women in Mining, which is set for June 15.

As I looked though various articles related to women in mining, I saw a lot of discussions about the benefits of diversity. Diversity has always seemed like a desirable quality to me – we should even try to be more diverse within our own minds and look at things from different points of view.

Some of the data I saw on the benefits of gender diversity was pretty interesting. A story I looked through in the Colorado School of Mines alumni magazine said studies have found:

Companies with at least some female board members outdid those with all-male boards by 17 to 26 percent over a six-year period.

Over a six-year period, companies with all-male boards averaged a loss of 2.86 percent while boards with two or more women posted gains of 6.40 percent.

Companies with two or more women on the board spent 5.59 percent of their profits on community engagement, five times more than those with all-male boards.

When companies with similar operations and facilities were compared, the average annual water use by companies with all-male boards was 483,000 cubic meters, while companies with two or more female directors used 130,000 cubic meters.

What are men doing with all that water?

Another piece of data that surprised me, which I cite in this issue, said that although the total number of people in the mining industry worldwide has been going up over the past 20 years, the number of women in mining has been staying about the same – so the percentage of women in mining has actually been going down.

I just assumed the number of women in mining must have been rising steadily since those days when women were told to stay out of mines because they were bad luck.

And the number of women in mining has not been rising very quickly in spite of the fact that many mining companies recognize the importance of and aspire to increased gender diversity.

What is keeping more women from going into and staying with a career in mining?

Organizations like International Women in Mining are talking steps to help women work together to stick with and advance in their careers in mining.

“We are individually powerful, but if we are united my belief has always been that we are stronger,” IWiM founder and director Barbara Dischinger said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.