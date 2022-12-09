Mining the West: We are still mining

The amount of knowledge that many people have about mining ranges from miniscule to nonexistent.

Little children may believe that food magically appears in the supermarket, but most people know that food is grown on farms somewhere.

But a lot of people don’t really think about where many of the materials that are part of their everyday lives come from, or they may feel that they just magically appear.

Talking about the recent Mining into the Future symposium, Nevada Mining Association President Tyre Gray said that one of the goals of the NVMA is to “demystify” the mining industry.

“Unfortunately, people still kind of see our industry as a pickaxe and burro industry,” he said.

But Cory Rockwell, who has been helping people learn what mining is like by posting underground mining videos on TikTok, said he has found that many people don’t just have an outdated concept of how mining is done today.

“I forgot mining existed,” is one of the comments he received from someone who watched his videos.

“Most people have,” Rockwell responded.

Some of the people around the country who have watched the TikTok videos have not only discovered that mining still exists, but they realized that mining may be the right fit for them – and some have joined the mining industry within the past year.

With the ongoing shortage of workers in the mining industry, a lot is being done to try to reach out to more people. The NVMA, for example, has the Mining Vegas for Talent program to connect under-represented populations in the Las Vegas region to mining careers.

There is a vast untapped resource out there of people who may not even know that mining exists. Rockwell has reached a few of them. And more can be done to let more people know that yes, we are still mining.