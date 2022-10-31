Modified plan for Idaho mine chosen as preferred alternative

Perpetua Resources Corp. announced Oct. 28 that the U.S. Forest Service has released a Supplemental Draft Environmental Impact Statement on the Stibnite Gold Project in central Idaho for public comment and has identified Perpetua’s proposed action, the “Modified Mine Plan,” as the preferred alternative.

The company said the identification of the preferred alternative by the USFS is a major milestone in the advancement of the project and provides clarity for the remainder of the National Environmental Policy Act process.

“The Stibnite Gold Project is one step closer to restoring an abandoned mine site, providing hundreds of family-wage jobs for Idahoans, producing the only domestic mined source of antimony to protect our national security, and supporting America’s clean energy transition,” said Laurel Sayer, president and CEO of Perpetua Resources. “Perpetua submitted an initial plan of restoration and operations six years ago and our team has worked tirelessly to develop a responsible, modern mining project that can have a positive impact on Idaho and our nation. We have listened to community feedback and the process has made our plan even better.”

In response to public and agency feedback on the Draft Environmental Impact Statement released by the USFS in August 2020, Perpetua submitted a modified mine plan to the USFS in December 2020. The modified mine plan includes refinements intended to reduce the project footprint, improve water quality, and lower water temperature.

The changes in the modified plan include adding additional geosynthetic covers to protect long-term water quality, increased riparian vegetation and low flow channels, an additional habitat feature to replace bull trout habitat, and a modified ore processing circuit to improve tailings chemistry.

The USFS chose to advance this modified project design to an SDEIS to further evaluate the project refinements.

According to the Perpetua, the Stibnite Gold Project is the only identified reserve of the critical mineral antimony in the United States, and would become the only domestically mined source of the mineral, which is essential to the national defense and energy sectors.

Perpetua Resources, formerly named Midas Gold Corp., started the approval process for the Stibnite Gold Project six years ago. The current timetable from the USFS says the environmental review and permitting could be completed in September 2023.

Perpetua Resources has said their work will clean up what was left behind by past mining in the area. The company announced on Oct. 24 that the summer 2022 field program to initiate water quality improvements in the Stibnite mining district has been completed.

“After 100 years of mining activity, millions of tons of unconstrained tailings and mine waste left behind by previous operators has been degrading water quality for decades,” the company said. “Perpetua was granted permission to take action to address the most pressing water quality concerns through an agreement signed in 2021 between the company, the Environmental Protection Agency and the United States Department of Agriculture."

Through the years of the permitting process environmental groups and the Nez Perce Tribe have said they believe the new mining work will cause further environmental damage to the area.

“When Midas Gold arrived from Canada, pursuing mining claims at the Stibnite site within our aboriginal homeland and branding itself as an environmentally-friendly mining company with promises to ‘restore the site’ by re-mining it for gold and other minerals, the tribe was skeptical of this dubious claim,” the Nez Perce Trible Executive Committee wrote in an Oct. 27, 2020 letter to the USFS.

The USFS received around 10,000 public responses to a Draft Environmental Impact Statement on the Stibnite Project.

To view the SDEIS and to make comments, go to fs.usda.gov/project/?project=50516. Comments on the SDEIS are due by Jan. 10, 2023.