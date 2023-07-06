The 68th Regular Session of the Montana Legislature adjourned Sine Die on May 2nd, 2023. The legislature has moved into the interim period and, unless a special session is called, will not meet until January 2025. Lawmakers utilize this period between sessions to serve on legislative interim committees and councils.

Legislative interim committees are an important aspect of the legislative process. It gives lawmakers an opportunity to study specific issues more in depth that they deem important, and to provide oversight to state government. The Senate and House leadership appoints its members who will be on the interim committees; interim committee members generally serve a 20-month term. Committees often invite subject matter experts to present information and testimony in their respective areas of oversight and interest. This helps legislators make well-informed decisions on policy for the next upcoming legislative session. Interim committees are also a key opportunity for members of the public to interact with lawmakers and to provide input outside of the regular sessions.

The Montana Mining Association (MMA) closely monitors and participates with many interim committees. Perhaps the key committee regarding hard rock mining issues is the Environmental Quality Council. The EQC was created in 1971 by the Montana Environmental Policy Act (MEPA) and its duties include oversight of the Department of Environmental Quality; Fish, Wildlife and Parks; and the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.

The EQC has 17 members: six senators; six representatives; four public members; and one nonvoting member who represents the governor. The statutory duties of the council are described in 75-1-324, MCA, of MEPA and in other sections of the Montana Code Annotated. For more information including membership, updated agendas, and schedules, the EQC website is here: www.leg.mt.gov/committees/interim/eqc/

Another key interim committee the MMA follows is the Water Policy Interim Committee. After all, you can’t mine without water, and every hard rock operation includes water rights. The WPIC website is here: www.leg.mt.gov/committees/interim/wpic/

Traditionally all interim committees have been evenly split with Democrats and Republicans. The legislature recently passed legislation Senate Bill 176 in the 2023 session to ensure interim committee members assignments are based on the party makeup of the legislature. For the first time, this gives Republicans the majority on interim committees. ￼