Stillwater Critical Minerals has announced it is partnering with Cornell University to develop more environmentally friendly processes for its Stillwater West project in Montana.

Test work at Cornell, led by Dr. Greeshma Gadikota, will focus on novel hydrometallurgical techniques and carbon capture, with the objective of increasing the extraction of critical minerals using reduced energy for a carbon negative mining future.

The partnership is part of the MINER program, funded by the U.S. Department of Energy through the Advanced Research Projects Agency program. ARPA’s goal is to advance high-potential, high-impact energy technologies that are too early for private-sector investment. The agency says its awardees are unique because they are developing entirely new ways to generate, store, and use energy. According to the agency, these projects “have the potential to radically improve U.S. economic prosperity, national security, and environmental well-being.”

Stillwater Critical Minerals’ 100%-owned Stillwater West project is adjacent to Sibanye-Stillwater’s platinum group metals mines about 85 miles southwest of Billings, Montana.

In January 2023, Stillwater Critical Minerals announced a 62% expansion of its inaugural mineral resource estimate for the Stillwater West project. The current inferred resources for the project are 1.05 billion pounds of nickel, 499 million pounds of copper, 91 million pounds of cobalt, 2.05 million ounces of palladium, 1.26 million ounces of platinum, 395,000 ounces of gold, and 115,000 ounces of rhodium.

Cornell University received the ARPA-E federal grant as part of a program called “Supercritical CO2-based mining for carbon-negative critical mineral recovery.” The university said it is seeking to advance CO2-sourced hydrometallurgical pathways for recovering energy critical metals, including nickel, cobalt, platinum and palladium, coupled to the carbon mineralization of calcium and magnesium components to produce calcium and magnesium carbonates.

The goal is to develop novel functional materials for the selective capture and recovery of these energy-critical metals. Various sources for CO2 will be investigated, including air for metal recovery coupled to carbon mineralization. These approaches will be specifically tuned to the mineralogy of the Stillwater West project.

“The U.S. imports the great majority of its energy critical metals from mines all over the world, leaving the U.S. quite vulnerable,” Gadikota said. “Our research is all about decarbonizing the mining industry and developing an independent, domestic supply chain of these critical metals. It’s important for U.S. manufacturing, green energy, national security, and competitiveness.”

“We are very pleased to be selected as the industry partner for Dr. Gadikota’s cutting-edge work and to work closely with her team toward our shared vision of securing the future domestic supply of the critical minerals the U.S. so urgently needs,” said Michael Rowley, Stillwater Critical Minerals president and CEO.

“Stillwater West is on a very short list of assets with the potential to play a significant role in realizing the goals set out in the bipartisan Inflation Reduction Act and other ongoing initiatives. It is our belief that mining can do more than supply minerals by conventional means, and that partnerships such as this are the path toward more sustainable practices.”