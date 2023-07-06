Mining industry leaders in the “Treasure State” improved the laws governing its tailings storage facilities in 2015, which advised the August 2020 Global Tailing Regulations standards.

On August 4, 2014 the tailings dam at the Mount Polley mine in British Columbia breached and spilled millions of tons of mine waste into local waterways. Helicopters from the Cariboo Regional District and various media buzzed over the widespread damage, capturing the aftermath on video.

The moment she saw the video, Tammy Johnson, former executive director of the Montana Mining Association (MMA) knew something had to be done. Ever facing scrutiny and criticism from environmental groups and outdoor recreation advocates, the mining industry in the Treasure State needed to do not just something, in Johnson’s opinion. It needed to do everything it could to prevent a disaster like Mount Polley from ever happening in Montana.

Johnson immediately convened her membership and, “eventually, everyone realized it was the right thing to do. No one wanted to be responsible for what we saw on that video.”

Over the next several months Montana’s mining leaders rolled up their sleeves and hammered out the most progressive and comprehensive draft of standards for tailings storage facilities its industry had seen to date. The process that led to the draft was onerous and tedious, but one that was worthwhile.

“We pulled from everywhere, the best of everything we could find,” explained Mark Thompson, who was president of the MMA at the time and who’s now in charge of environmental affairs at Montana Resources, the largest copper and molybdenum mine in the state.

The Montana team reviewed tailings standards and regulations from all over the industry. They consulted experts and regulators from near and afar. They even looked at the technical report issued by a team of independent experts who were hired to review the Mount Polley failure. They had the independent experts look at their draft and made revisions based on their report and input.

Once they had a solid revision, they turned it into a draft bill and entered into the political arena of the Montana legislature. Senator Chas Vincent from Libby sponsored the industry’s bill, Senate Bill 409, and lauded it as “a proactive Montana solution to protect the environment and mining jobs.”

The legislation laid out cradle-to-grave management priorities for tailings storage facilities (TSFs) in four bullets governing their design, operation, monitoring and closure:

• Meets state-of-practice engineering design standards;

• Uses applicable, appropriate and current technologies and techniques as are practicable given site-specific conditions and concerns;

• Provides protection of human health and the environment; and

• The regulation of TSFs is not prescriptive in detail but allows for adaptive management using evolving best engineering practices based on the recommendations of qualified, experienced engineers.

These management priorities were ensured by requiring an experienced Engineer of Record (EOR) for each operating mine with a TSF. Further, each operating mine with a TSF needed to develop a document known as a “TOMS,” or Tailings, Operations, Maintenance and Surveillance manual, which lays out responsibilities for all aspects of the TSF’s management, including an emergency response plan. The EOR must certify the TOMS, as well as inspect the TSF and review compliance with the TOMS annually.

For any new or expanding mines with TSFs, there are even more stringent safeguards that apply. In addition to the EOR and TOMS, each mine needs to create an independent review panel or IRP of three licensed engineers who are recognized experts in TSF. The IRP is paid for by the applicant to oversee the work of its EOR, from design to closure. Further, any new or expanded TSF must include a design analysis of over 30 detailed items, site specific to each applicant. The design analysis assumes the most extreme consequences if the dam were to fail and includes but is not limited to the TSF’s ability to withstand maximum credible earthquakes and maximum probable floods.

“In the case of Montana, the way its regulations are written all TSFs are classified as extreme consequences of failure,” explained Dr. Dirk Van Zyl, a world-renowned mining and tailings expert from the University of British Columbia. “It’s very conservative and I think it’s appropriate.”

Van Zyl is an elite expert in both Canada and Montana, having served on the Mount Polley review board, as well as being a current member on two IRPs in Montana. He’s also a prominent voice in global tailings conversations, described further herein.

As a result of all the MMA’s exceptional work and the good representation of Sen. Vincent, SB409 passed almost unanimously. Even more exceptionally, the new regulations were even praised by the industry’s usual and most vocal opponents. A conservation director with Montana’s Trout Unlimited described SB409 as “almost a perfect bill,” while the Montana Environmental Information Center hailed the bill a “victory,” listing it among the good bills that passed during the 2015 legislative session. Then-Governor Steve Bullock signed the bill in May 2015.

Best practices

Eight years old now, Montana’s law has worked even better than intended. Mines have not only complied with the regs, the majority of operations have gone above and beyond.

“Even though we’re not required to have an IRP looking at our existing facilities, we do anyway,” said Matt Wolfe, environmental manager at Sibanye-Stillwater’s East Boulder platinum and palladium mine. “Even though we’re not required to have a TOMS manual for our existing facilities, we do anyway. Because those are the best practices in the industry. We’ve adopted the best practices in the industry.”

Another example of how the new law has improved operations, Wolfe explained, is the vast increase in automated monitoring employed as a result of the EOR and IRP’s expertise. Instead of physically monitoring a dozen survey monuments on its TSF once a month, Sibanye-Stillwater now has automated GPS sensors, which survey each point every 30 minutes and reports data in real time via a computer control system.

“If there was ever any movement, you’d see it almost immediately,” Wolfe said, which would then trigger email and text alarms to personnel.

Montana Resources also has seen similar improvements in both the technology and the number of monitoring points it employs at the Yankee Doodle Tailings Impoundment. There were less than ten monitoring points in the embankment prior to 2012. Today, there are over 100 points established, all of them monitored remotely in real time.

For critics of the industry who may question the actual independence of the required IRP members, Dr. Van Zyl offered the following assurance:

“Both of the IRPs that I am on, our attitude is that we’re working for the people of Montana. We are not working for the regulators. We are not cow-towing to the companies or what the consultants say. Often we insist on adding quite a bit of work, and so far, both Stillwater and MR have been very accepting.”

Global standards

Unfortunately, the majority of places in the world did not act as Montana did in the face of the Mount Polley incident. While industry standards continue to improve, many regulatory jurisdictions, especially those in developing countries, leave adoption of these best practices up to the individual mining companies to adopt or not.

As a result, two of the worst disasters in modern mining history occurred after Mount Polley. Less than 80 miles apart from each other in the Minas Gerais district of Brazil, two tailings dams at iron mines collapsed in separate, devastating events that killed people and wreaked environmental ruin in both cases.

The first dam collapsed in November of 2015, known as the Mariana disaster, in which 19 people were killed. One of the mine’s owners, Vale SA, proclaimed as part of a commitment to reform its safety standards, “Mariana, Never Again!”

But in January of 2019 a 282-foot high tailings dam at Vale’s Corrego de Feijão mine liquified and collapsed. The cataclysmic event, which was also captured on video, unleased millions of tons of tailings sludge in an explosive wave on top of the unsuspecting residents of the small town of Brumadinho. More than 270 people died and there are still people missing whose bodies have yet to be found. As a result, the company Vale paid $55.9 million in March of this year to settle charges with the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding misrepresentations it made about the dam’s safety prior to the 2019 collapse.

In light of these tragedies, the Global Tailings Review (GTR) was born shortly after the disaster at Brumadinho. GTR is a carefully crafted collaboration of the International Council on Mining and Metals, the United Nations Environment Programme, and the Principles for Responsible Investment. It is a comprehensive effort by multiple stakeholders to create an international standard for the design and management of TSFs to prevent these catastrophic failures from happening around the world. Part of the GTR’s governance includes a seven-member expert review panel to assist the chairman in achieving the effort’s goals. Dr. Van Zyl was one of the GTR expert panel members and said he referred to the Montana regulations often.

As a result, one of the tenets in the global standard is to classify all new facilities as extreme. Initially receiving significant pushback from some members of industry, the final GTR standards were adopted in August of 2020. Independent review boards are a requirement of the GTR standard – another shadowing of the Montana laws. The folks who worked on Montana’s first-in-industry TSF standards can be proud in knowing that the leadership of its own mining industry had more than a little bit to do with the global standard.

“To me, the concepts of being a very high standard of design and the expectation of independent, expert review are two places where Montana led the way in definitely the U.S. and also the world,” said Van Zyl. “This is something that is not general knowledge to everybody but should be recognized.”

Now that the global standards have been adopted, the biggest remaining challenge is for the global mining industry to implement them and comply. To that end, formation of a Global Tailings Management Institute was announced in January of 2023 at a major mining investor conference in London, which included the United Nations Environment Programme.

“We all know that mining will be expanding to meet the demands of the low carbon transition,” said John Howchin, global ambassador for the new institute. “This institute will be vital to ensure companies can be supported to implement best practice and demonstrate to their host communities and governments that they are doing so credibly.”

Here in Montana, the Mining Association is reviewing its own TSF regulations. While the current standards were trailblazing in 2015, the industry here remains committed to ensuring it stays up to speed with the most appropriate and protective management practices for our communities and environment.