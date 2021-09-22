Montana Tech to host Collegiate Mine Rescue Competition

Montana Technological University will host a hands-on mine safety competition Sept. 24-25 at the Montana Tech Underground Mine Education Training Center and the World Museum of Mining. Mine rescues teams from Montana Tech, Colorado School of Mines and South Dakota School of Mines plan to compete.

"We are looking forward to hosting the very first mine rescue competition on campus," noted Paul Conrad, professor of Mining Engineering at Montana Tech and the team's advisor. "Participating on a mine rescue team can give a person a great feeling of satisfaction and accomplishment from having helped someone caught in a situation of great potential harm or even potential loss of life."

A speedy and safe rescue effort can mean the difference between life and death for trapped miners when danger strikes, according to a press release. Adequate training is essential, as rescuers must be available and ready to respond at a moment's notice.

Mine rescue contests are designed to sharpen skills and test the knowledge of team members who would be called on to respond to a mine emergency. The contest requires team members to solve a hypothetical problem while being timed and observed by judges while following complex rules.