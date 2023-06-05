RENO -- The Nevada Mining Association announces the return of the 360 Internship Program, intended to prepare students for a career in STEM by providing a “360-degree view” of Nevada’s modern mining industry.

Thanks to a partnership between the NVMA and the Bureau of Land Management in Nevada, the program is entering its fourth consecutive year.

This year, Angel Morales of the College of Southern Nevada has been chosen as an intern. He is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Management from the College of Southern Nevada and will complete his internship at SSR Mining’s Marigold Mine.

As part of the 10-week paid summer internship, Morales will spend seven weeks working alongside professional miners at an active mine site before shifting to learn from regulatory professionals at BLM Nevada for the remainder of the program. The internship provides students with access to the world’s top mine operators, exposure to industry-shifting technology, and experience with the world’s leading mining regulatory structure.

“We love being able to give students access to this incredible opportunity each year,” said NVMA Interim President Dana Bennett. “Interns in this program will become the next generation of miners, regulators, and STEM professionals, and we want to ensure they receive the best foundation possible to start their careers.”

The program is open to students who are currently enrolled at an accredited four-year college or university in Nevada. The students must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduates majoring in mining or environmental science-related fields. Applications are open annually during the spring semester.

For more information about the program, visit www.nevadamining.org.