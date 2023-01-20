MSHA app now available in Spanish

The U.S. Department of Labor has announced that its Miner Safety and Health app for iOS and Android devices that provides timely information directly to miners is now available in Spanish.

In August 2022, the Mine Safety and Health Administration launched the app’s original version. With the new version, Spanish-speaking miners will have access to the app’s benefits. Users will need to switch their phone settings to Spanish to use the app in that language.

The Miner Safety and Health app provides miners with a tool to use while working at mines and outside of working hours to review best mine safety and health practices, find resources on miners’ rights and responsibilities, and report hazardous work condition complaints. The app also sends users notifications of mining fatalities and information on how to prevent them.

The app includes a way to contact the agency to report accidents and hazards.

“Spanish-speaking miners throughout the U.S. now have access to important mine safety and health information and their rights as miners in the palm of their hands,” said Chris Williamson, assistant secretary of labor for mine safety and health.

The app provides another way for miners to get access to safety and health information. The tool supplements existing education and training materials available through many sources.

In developing the app, MSHA collaborated with labor and industry to determine useful features and designs for the app.

“The Miner Safety and Health app is a resource that empowers miners and helps them play active roles in mine safety and health,” Williamson said. “Even so, the Mine Act makes clear that mine operators have the primary responsibility for maintaining safe and healthy working conditions, including to provide required training for miners.”