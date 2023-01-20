 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

MSHA app now available in Spanish

  • 0
MSHA app icon

The icon of MSHA's new Miner Safety & Health app. The app is available now in app stores.

The U.S. Department of Labor has announced that its Miner Safety and Health app for iOS and Android devices that provides timely information directly to miners is now available in Spanish.

In August 2022, the Mine Safety and Health Administration launched the app’s original version. With the new version, Spanish-speaking miners will have access to the app’s benefits. Users will need to switch their phone settings to Spanish to use the app in that language.

The Miner Safety and Health app provides miners with a tool to use while working at mines and outside of working hours to review best mine safety and health practices, find resources on miners’ rights and responsibilities, and report hazardous work condition complaints. The app also sends users notifications of mining fatalities and information on how to prevent them.

The app includes a way to contact the agency to report accidents and hazards.

People are also reading…

“Spanish-speaking miners throughout the U.S. now have access to important mine safety and health information and their rights as miners in the palm of their hands,” said Chris Williamson, assistant secretary of labor for mine safety and health.

The app provides another way for miners to get access to safety and health information. The tool supplements existing education and training materials available through many sources.

In developing the app, MSHA collaborated with labor and industry to determine useful features and designs for the app.

“The Miner Safety and Health app is a resource that empowers miners and helps them play active roles in mine safety and health,” Williamson said. “Even so, the Mine Act makes clear that mine operators have the primary responsibility for maintaining safe and healthy working conditions, including to provide required training for miners.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Mine fatality in Washoe County

Mine fatality in Washoe County

A Sept. 28 fatality under investigation at a construction sand and gravel site in Washoe County is the third mining fatality in Nevada this ye…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News