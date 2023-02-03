ELKO - The U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration has released its preliminary report on the fatal accident at the Nevada Gold Mines Goldstrike Underground operation on Jan. 23.

The Goldstrike Mine is in Eureka County north of Carlin.

The report says two miners were removing steel waterlines with hand tools when one of the waterlines suddenly broke apart. The waterline struck both miners, injuring one and killing Alejandro Castaneda.

The accident took place at 12:48 p.m. and the time of death was recorded as 1:52 p.m.

NGM said the injured worker was treated and released following the accident.

Castaneda, 49, had been a miner for almost 20 years, and had been at the Goldstrike mine for his entire mining career, according to the MSHA report. He had been working in utility management at the mine for more than seven and a half years.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends and coworkers of the employees involved,” Nevada Gold Mines said in a statement following the accident. “Our primary focus is supporting those involved and working to fully understand the circumstances that led to this event.”

The Elko community has set up an enchilada fundraiser for the families of Castaneda and Pedro Morquecho, who was injured in the accident. The fundraiser is being held Friday, Feb. 3, and people can call or text 775-777-4177 to order the enchilada meals. Pick up times are 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., 3:30 – 5 p.m., and 5:30 – 8 p.m.