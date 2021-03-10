MSHA issues COVID-19 safety guidelines, considers standards

ELKO – Updated federal coronavirus safety guidelines for mine operators aim to provide straightforward information to miners and operators, and clarify how mines should report cases of COVID-19 at their sites.

The federal guidelines for all coal, metal and nonmetal mines are voluntary, for now, but the Mine Safety and Health Administration could institute emergency temporary standards that would be mandatory.

“We do recommend a prevention program at your mine,” said Jeannette Galanis, principal deputy assistant secretary for mine safety and health, who was appointed by President Joseph Biden on Feb. 1.

MSHA published “Protecting Miners: MSHA Guidance on Mitigating and Preventing the Spread of COVID-19” and hosted its first stakeholder conference call since the change of administration on March 10.

Because many mines across the country have continued operations over the past year during the pandemic, most sites already have voluntary protection programs in place. MSHA considered some of the mines’ existing protection programs and current information from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control to create the update.

