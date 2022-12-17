MSHA issues fatality report on man run over by haul truck

A 68-year-old contract truck driver in New Mexico, Gerardo Herrera, died Sept. 21 when he was run over by the haul truck he was driving, according to the Mine Safety and Health Administration’s final report on the fatality.

MSHA issued two citations to Lara Truck, the Albuquerque company that was providing contract haul trucks to the Bonito Pit sand and gravel mine in Los Lunas, New Mexico. Lara Truck was cited for failing to maintain all braking systems on its trailer in a functional condition and for failing to require that all self-propelled mobile equipment is inspected by the equipment operator before being placed in operation.

Lara Truck reported to MSHA that they are no longer a contractor or providing haulage services at mines.

According to the MSHA report, on the afternoon of Sept. 21 Herrera was driving on the 11-mile haul road at the Bonito Pit mine, which is owned by Black Rock Services. He was driving a Freightliner Columbia truck/tractor attached to a MATE bottom dump trailer.

At about 1:50 p.m. a truck driver for a customer of the mine was driving on the haul road when he saw Herrera’s haul truck approaching from about half a mile away.

He saw the haul truck swerve and turn sideways, and the truck was then surrounded by a big cloud of dust.

A water truck driver was about 600 feet behind Herrera and saw the cloud of dust. When he arrived at the scene he saw Herrera laying on the ground in front of his haul truck. Herrera was unresponsive.

Based on interviews and observations at the accident scene, investigators believe that Herrera lost control of the haul truck, exited the cab, and was impacted by the haul truck.

The haul truck then jackknifed, and the tractor turned and went to the side of the road. The tractor’s front tires went up the elevated side of the road, and then the truck rolled backward over Herrera.

The truck then came to a stop, and Herrera was found in front of the truck.

The MSHA report said Herrera’s injuries were consistent with this theory.

Investigators were not able to determine when Herrera exited the cab or whether he was wearing a seat belt.

Herrera had about 20 years of commercial haul truck driving experience for over-the-road trucking businesses. He had about one month of experience driving a haul truck at Bonito Pit, and had driven the equipment involved in the accident for two days.

MSHA investigators, along with a third-party mechanic, examined the trailer and found that the four trailer brakes did not function due to mechanical defects.

Investigators found all four brakes were not properly adjusted so that the brake pads would not contact the brake drum. One brake was missing a clevis pin in the brake cam and another brake cam had a bolt inserted into the area where the clevis pin should have been.

Also, investigators found a small air leak in the system.

The investigators concluded that these conditions existed when the trailer was acquired by Lara Truck.

The MSHA report said it is essential that trailer brakes are functioning properly when a trailer is operated in tandem with a haul truck. If the brakes on a trailer are not engaging properly, when the haul truck attempts to slow down quickly the haul truck and trailer may jackknife.

The MSHA report said the operator of the Bonito Pit mine has now developed written procedures to assure that contractors perform adequate pre-operational inspections on mobile equipment, including inspecting brakes. The mine operator will observe contractor truck drivers perform inspections of their haul trucks as soon as they enter the mine property.

Also, the mine operator will assure that contractor truck drivers have the skills necessary to perform tasks in a safe manner. All of the miners and contractors at Bonito Pit have been trained in these procedures, the report stated.