MSHA issues final fatality report on rock falling onto loader

The Mine Safety and Health Administration has issued a final report on a fatality early this year at the 1366 Laurel limestone underground and surface mine at Lake Lynn, Pennsylvania.

The report says that on Jan. 7, 2022 at about 2:45 p.m., David Hayden, Jr., a 49-year-old front-end loader operator, died when an approximately 170-ton rock fell from the mine roof onto the cab of the front-end loader he was operating. He was loading blasted material from the production area at the time of the roof fall. Hayden had 15 years of mining experience, including eight years operating a front-end loader at this mine.

MSHA issued a citation to the mine’s owner and operator, Laurel Aggregates of Delaware, for violating federal regulations dealing with ground support requirements.

According to the MSHA report, following the accident a haul truck driver was returning to get another load from Hayden and saw a lot of dust in the area and thought Hayden had moved to a different heading. When he didn’t find Hayden at the other headings, he returned and saw Hayden’s front-end loader under the rock.

An excavator and front-end loaders were used to move rocks and get Hayden’s front-end loader to a safe location. Around 9:55 p.m. emergency medical services arrived, and the local fire department used their rescue tools to remove Hayden from the cab of the loader. Hayden was pronounced dead at 11:03 p.m.

The mine’s engineering consultant used survey equipment to measure the wedge-shaped cavity the rock had fallen out of. The cavity was 37 feet long, 16.7 feet wide, and 6.3 feet high at the apex. Investigators calculated the weight of the rock to be about 170 tons based on these dimensions and the rock density. The rock fell about 17 feet onto the cab of the front-end loader.

The MSHA report said the 1366 Laurel mine had a good safety record for the year prior to this accident. In 2021 the mine, which employs around 66 miners, had a nonfatal days lost incident rate of zero. The national average was 1.35 for mines of this type.

According to the report, the area where the accident occurred had been mined for six months prior to the accident and the roof did not have any additional support installed.

“The mine’s ground control plan requires the use of roof bolts as roof support on an as-needed, where-needed basis,” the report said.

The rock that fell was associated with a west-dipping fault.

The report said “prior mining encountered east-dipping faults that were easily identified because the faults caused wedge shaped material to fall during mining. After the material fell, the mine operator supported the area around the east-dipping faults with bolts.”

No east-dipping faults had been identified in the accident area, the report said, but west-dipping faults had been identified in nearby headings when material fell due to vibrations from blasting. The mine used eight-foot-long fully grouted roof bolts to support these faults.

No material fell as a result of blasting in the area where the accident occurred, the report said, and therefore no roof bolts were installed.

The rock which fell was about 6.3 feet at its tallest point, the report pointed out, so if eight-foot-long roof bolts had been installed in and around the fault area, as had been done in the adjacent headings, the accident might have been prevented.

The report said that following the accident, “the mine operator revised the mine’s ground control plan by including a written procedure for the installation of roof bolts. The plan requires eight-foot-long, ⅞-inch-nominal diameter, fully grouted roof bolts to be installed mine-wide on a five-foot by five-foot pattern to within ten feet of a mining face. The mine operator trained all miners on this procedure.”

Along with the fatality report MSHA provided this list of best practices:

• Scale the back and ribs before performing work in an area.

• Conduct examinations of the back, face, and ribs where miners work and travel.

• Install suitable ground support where conditions warrant.

• Use geologic hazard mapping to identify adverse conditions and be aware of changing ground conditions.

• Train miners to identify workplace hazards and take action to correct them.