MSHA issues final report on coal mine fatality

The Mine Safety and Health Administration has issued the final report on a fatality at the Berwind Deep Mine, an underground coal mine in Berwind, West Virginia owned by Ramaco Resources.

The report said that on Feb. 28, 2022 at approximately 5 a.m., Steven Hively, a 52 year-old project manager for GMS Mine Repair with about 20 years of mining experience, died when he was crushed between a coal rib and a single boom face drill. Hively was walking alongside the drill using the onboard tram lever controls when the accident occurred.

A GMS coworker found Hively shortly after the accident and did not detect a pulse. The coworker did not know how to operate the drill, but he shut off the drill using the emergency stop switch and went to call for help.

Two men from Ramaco’s nearby Triad Mine arrived around 5:45 a.m. and asked the three men on the scene “why they had not removed Hively from the pinned position and was informed that none of them knew how to operate the drill.”

The two men from the Triad Mine also did not know how to operate the drill, but they worked together to find the drill’s start button and operational controls and they used the onboard tram lever controls on the side of the drill to free Hively.

MSHA issued orders saying Ramaco was in violation of two provisions in the Code of Federal Regulations.

“The mine operator engaged in aggravated conduct constituting more than ordinary negligence by not maintaining” the drill “in safe operating condition,” MSHA said. “Based on the condition of the levers, investigators determined that the hazardous condition existed prior to the contractor moving the drill. This is an unwarrantable failure to comply with a mandatory standard.”

Also, MSHA said “the mine operator engaged in aggravated conduct constituting more than ordinary negligence by allowing” the drill “to be placed into service before conducting an electrical examination to identify and correct hazardous conditions. The mine operator planned the project of moving the drill to the surface and hired GMS to perform the task. None of the contract miners were qualified to perform this examination. The mine operator did not conduct this required examination to ensure it was in safe operating condition before directing the contractor to operate it. This is an unwarrantable failure to comply with a mandatory standard.”

As corrective actions, “the mine operator employed a Fletcher Field Service Technician to replace and properly adjust the onboard tram control levers. The mine operator revised their training plan to include the use of the manufacturer’s operator manual and retrained all electrical examiners to assure the drill is maintained in safe operating condition.”

Also, “the mine operator conducted a complete electrical examination of the drill. … The mine operator provided additional training to all electrical examiners of the requirements of 30 CFR 75.512 to assure adequate electrical examinations are conducted.”