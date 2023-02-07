In its final report on a Jan. 14, 2022, fatality at an underground coal mine in West Virginia, the Mine Safety and Health Administration said Jeffrey Phillips received fatal injuries when he fell 27 feet onto a concrete floor.

Phillips, a 44-year-old contract laborer with over 13 years of mining experience, was on a belt conveyor and was working on replacing a roller at the time of the accident. The belt conveyor transports the mine’s coal toward the surface. Phillips was employed by NexGen Industrial Services and was working in the Ohio County Mine in Dallas, West Virginia. The mine employs around 442 miners.

Phillips had received all required safety training, including fall protection, in accordance with MSHA training regulations.

The MSHA report said that in an interview a coworker said both he and Phillips used fall protection two separate times earlier in the shift. The coworker said when he and Phillips were working on replacing the roller, he told Phillips twice to put on his fall protection, but Phillips did not put it on. A short time later, the coworker bent down from a catwalk to see how high Phillips would have to hoist the roller, and he saw Phillips fall.

The accident happened around 11:12 a.m. The local fire department and emergency medical services came to the scene, and Phillips was pronounced dead at 11:34 a.m.

A citation was issued to NexGen Industrial Services for violating the federal requirement that all coal mine workers must utilize safety belts and lines where there is a danger of falling. The MSHA report said NexGen has now “developed and implemented an updated training plan on effective use of safety belts and lines and retrained all miners according to the updated plan.”

An order was issued to Ohio County Coal Resources reminding the mine owner “of the obligation to preserve all evidence that would aid in investigating the cause or causes of the accident.”

MSHA provided a list of best practices to prevent falls:

• Establish and follow safety policies and procedures when working at heights.

• Train miners to use fall protection when a fall hazard exists.

• Ensure fall protection is available and properly maintained.

• Provide identifiable and secure anchor points to attach lanyards and lifelines.

• Provide mobile or stationary platforms - or scaffolding – where there is a risk of falling.