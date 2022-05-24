MSHA issues report on mine utility vehicle fatality

The Mine Safety and Health Administration has issued its final report on the fatality at the Mountaineer II coal mine near Sharples, West Virginia on Nov. 1, 2021.

Brian Wallen, a 49-year-old assistant maintenance shift supervisor with 25 years of mining experience, died when he lost control of an Electric Mine Utility Vehicle while traveling down a mine slope at the Mountaineer II Mine. The vehicle crashed at the bottom of the slope, pinning Wallen underneath.

Mingo Logan Coal LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Arch Resources Inc., owns and operates the Mountaineer II Mine. The underground coal mine employs about 334 miners.

The MSHA report on the accident said that people at the mine experienced a series of issues with the No. 7 EMU in the days before the fatal accident.

On Oct. 30, people heard the EMU making noises and noted issues with the brake pedal and a loose rear end, and it was taken to the shop. However, on Oct. 31 a fireboss was allowed to use the EMU. He lost control of the EMU while going down a slope. Later, while the EMU was being driven back up the slope, it lost power and rolled backward into a wall. The EMU was later towed up the hill with a hoist car.

At the shop, an electrician worked on a battery wire and terminal on the EMU, but he “was not informed of any issues with the braking systems and therefore did not conduct any testing or repairs other than the battery wire and bolt,” according to the MSHA report.

A maintenance shift supervisor said they did not have time to work on the EMU and it was parked behind the shop. The issues with the EMU were not discussed with Wallen, and he drove the vehicle from behind the shop to use for his work on Nov. 1.

“Despite multiple reports of safety issues with the No. 7 EMU over Oct. 30, 31, and Nov. 1, the mine operator did not initiate any action to remove the No. 7 EMU from service to prevent others from operating it,” the MSHA report stated.

Following its investigation of this accident, MSHA issued this list of best practices to improve mine safety:

• Immediately remove equipment from service when defects affecting safety are found.

• Conduct adequate preoperational checks and weekly examinations of mobile electrical equipment. Correct any defects affecting safety before operating mobile equipment.

• Maintain control and stay alert when operating mobile equipment.

• Maintain roadways free of excessive water, mud, and other conditions that impact an equipment operator’s ability to control mobile equipment.

• Operate mobile equipment at speeds consistent with the conditions of roadways, grades, clearance, and visibility.

• Never rely on Regenerative Braking as a substitute for keeping brakes properly maintained.

