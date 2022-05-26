MSHA issues report on welding fatality

The Mine Safety and Health Administration has issued a final report on a Sept. 15, 2021, fatality at the Freeport-McMoRan Morenci mine, a surface copper operation at Morenci, Arizona.

The report said Cleveland Sloan, a 33-year-old contract welder with over 10 years of mining experience, crawled into the confined space inside a stainless steel pipe he was welding and died of asphyxiation due to the argon gas used in the welding process.

According to MSHA’s report, at about 6 a.m. a PVB Fabrications welding crew went to a pipe project site and attended a general safety meeting, as well as a Job Risk Assessment, a pre-work meeting about potential safety hazards and mitigation methods.

Sloan and another welder began welding a 30-inch pipe. Dams were placed less than five feet apart on the two sides of a joint, and the space was filled with argon gas to purge the ambient air. As the welders created the root weld, they noticed “sugar” on the weld, indicating the argon gas had not fully purged the ambient air. Sloan exchanged the argon bottle with a new, full argon gas bottle.

While waiting for the gas to purge the ambient air, the other welder saw Sloan’s hard hat at the end of the pipe and could not locate Sloan. Another person came to the scene and got a flashlight and they saw Sloan about 40 feet inside the pipe. A first responder with a breathing apparatus used a rope to retrieve Sloan.

The MSHA report said the contractor did not 1) train the contract miners on the hazards and proper safety precautions concerning argon gas; 2) verify a respirable atmosphere before a contract miner entered a confined space; 3) confirm that contract miners entering confined spaces were wearing safety belts and lines, and were monitored by an additional miner to adjust their lines, as necessary; and 4) have a written program to require miners to erect barricades or warning signs to prevent or warn miners from entering confined spaces.

MSHA provided this list of best practices:

• Remove dangerous working materials and gasses by means of a high volume of fresh airflow before entering confined spaces.

• Assess risks and hazards before beginning work activities to determine what personal protective equipment and atmospheric testing is needed prior to entry and during work execution.

• Test atmospheres from a safe location with a calibrated gas monitor capable of detecting harmful and noxious gasses before entering and continuously while working in confined spaces.

• Designate a miner to maintain contact with the miner entering a confined space in the form of visual or voice contact, or signal lines.

• Ensure miners use the appropriate PPE, including dry, flame-retardant clothing and respiratory protection equipment.

• Train miners to identify confined spaces and understand their associated hazards.

