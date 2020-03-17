MSHA: Mines showing no pattern of safety violations

ARLINGTON, VA – Of the nation’s 13,000 mining operations, none is meeting the screening criteria for a Pattern of Violations, one of the toughest enforcement tools used by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Mine Safety and Health Administration.

The announcement follows MSHA’s most recent screening, covering the period from Feb. 1, 2019 to Jan. 31, 2020. This was the sixth consecutive screening that resulted in no POV notices. Under MSHA regulations, MSHA conducts POV screenings “at least once each year.”

MSHA reserves use of the POV provision – established in the Federal Mine Safety and Health Act of 1977 – for mines that pose the greatest risk to miners’ health and safety, particularly those with chronic violation records.

“Safety and health is what we care about most at the Mine Safety and Health Administration. It’s what miners care about, it’s what miners’ families care about and we can see it’s what mine operators care about,” said MSHA Assistant Secretary David G. Zatezalo. “We'll issue Pattern of Violations notices when we need to, but it’s a good feeling to look at the screenings and see no mines meeting the criteria.”