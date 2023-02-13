ELKO – The U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration is advising operators on best practices in handling water pipes following a Jan. 23 fatality at Goldstrike Underground.

They include “Release stored energy and pressure from pipes (block and bleed) before breaking a pipe connection.”

One miner died and another was seriously injured while using hand tools to remove unused but water-filled pipe suspended from a mine roof. The line broke apart, killing Alejandro Castaneda and injuring Pedro Morquecho.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends and coworkers of the employees involved,” Nevada Gold Mines said in a statement following the accident. “Our primary focus is supporting those involved and working to fully understand the circumstances that led to this event.”

Other best practices include “lock out, tag out, and block equipment from movement before performing maintenance or repairs” and “train miners in the safe performance of their tasks.”

MSHA said this was the third fatality reported in 2023 and the first involving hand tools. Accidents or hazardous work conditions can be reported to the agency at 1-800-746-1553.