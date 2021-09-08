MSHA proposes rule to make mine mobile equipment, powered haulage safer

Mine operators will have to draft a written safety program for mobile and powered haulage equipment if a U.S. Department of Labor’s Mine Safety and Health Administration proposed rule passes.

The proposed rule, announced by the U.S. Department of Labor on Sept. 8, would apply to mine operators employing six or more miners at surface mines and surface areas of underground mines using mobile equipment or powered haulage. Mobile equipment and powered haulage at mines includes bulldozers, front-end loaders, skid steers and haul trucks but not conveyer belts.

This proposed rule is one of several actions MSHA has taken to reduce fatal and nonfatal injuries involving surface mobile equipment used at mines and to improve safety and health, according to the DOL.

“While accidents at mines are declining, accidents involving mobile and powered haulage equipment are still a leading cause of fatalities in mining,” according to background on the proposed rule published in the Federal Register. “Of all 739 fatalities that occurred at U.S. mines between 2003 and 2018, 109 were caused by hazards related to working near or operating mobile and powered haulage equipment at mines with six or more miners.”