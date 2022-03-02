MSHA releases preliminary Cortez fatality report

The U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration has released its preliminary report on the fatal accident at the Nevada Gold Mines Cortez underground operation in February.

The report says Marissa Hill, 33, died when the Getman A-64 lube truck she was driving fell approximately 60 feet down a stope to the mine floor below.

The accident took place Feb. 14 at 8:48 p.m. The time of death was recorded as Feb. 15 at 5:56 p.m.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends, and coworkers of the employee,” Nevada Gold Mines said in a statement following the accident. “Barrick President and CEO and NGM Chairman, Mark Bristow, extends his deepest sympathies at the loss of our fellow miner.”

The Cortez Gold Mine is in Lander County southwest of Carlin.

Hill had been employed at the mine for 10 years and 12 weeks. According to her LinkedIn page, Hill started at the Cortez mine in November 2011 as an underground administrative professional. After a year in that position, she was an underground wash bay technician for a little over a year. For the past eight years she was an underground maintenance mechanic, and for the past six years she was also a mine rescue and emergency medical responder.

MSHA recently announced a new “Take Time Save Lives” campaign in response to the increase in mining fatalities in 2021 and 2022. According to MSHA, in 2015 the total number of mining deaths in the United States fell below 30 for the first time since the records began. From 2015 through 2020 the number of mining deaths per year ranged from 24 to 29. In 2021, however, the number of mining deaths went back up over 30, to a total of 36 mining fatalities for the year.

According to MSHA, in the first two months of 2022 nine miners were killed and 185 were injured in accidents involving powered haulage equipment.

