 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

MSHA releases preliminary Cortez fatality report

  • 0

The U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration has released its preliminary report on the fatal accident at the Nevada Gold Mines Cortez underground operation in February.

The report says Marissa Hill, 33, died when the Getman A-64 lube truck she was driving fell approximately 60 feet down a stope to the mine floor below.

The accident took place Feb. 14 at 8:48 p.m. The time of death was recorded as Feb. 15 at 5:56 p.m.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends, and coworkers of the employee,” Nevada Gold Mines said in a statement following the accident. “Barrick President and CEO and NGM Chairman, Mark Bristow, extends his deepest sympathies at the loss of our fellow miner.”

The Cortez Gold Mine is in Lander County southwest of Carlin.

Hill had been employed at the mine for 10 years and 12 weeks. According to her LinkedIn page, Hill started at the Cortez mine in November 2011 as an underground administrative professional. After a year in that position, she was an underground wash bay technician for a little over a year. For the past eight years she was an underground maintenance mechanic, and for the past six years she was also a mine rescue and emergency medical responder.

People are also reading…

MSHA recently announced a new “Take Time Save Lives” campaign in response to the increase in mining fatalities in 2021 and 2022. According to MSHA, in 2015 the total number of mining deaths in the United States fell below 30 for the first time since the records began. From 2015 through 2020 the number of mining deaths per year ranged from 24 to 29. In 2021, however, the number of mining deaths went back up over 30, to a total of 36 mining fatalities for the year.

According to MSHA, in the first two months of 2022 nine miners were killed and 185 were injured in accidents involving powered haulage equipment.

Marissa Hill

Hill
0 Comments
0
0
0
8
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Community mourning loss of miner

Community mourning loss of miner

The mining community in the Elko area is mourning the loss of Marissa Hill, who was killed late Monday night in a powered haulage accident at …

Miner dies at Cortez Hills

Miner dies at Cortez Hills

ELKO – An employee at Nevada Gold Mines’ Cortez Hills Underground Operation was killed late Monday night in a powered haulage accident.

The year in mining

The year in mining

"We are lucky to be experiencing unprecedented growth in our business; however, this also adds to the challenge from a workface perspective.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News