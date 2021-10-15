MSHA: Vaccine-or-test rule for employers does not apply to mines

President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine-or-test rule for large employers does not apply to mining companies, a Mine Safety and Health Administration leader said.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration submitted Oct. 12 the initial text of an emergency temporary standard to require employers with more than 100 employees to ensure workers are vaccinated or tested weekly for COVID-19. Biden announced in September that the Labor Department would draft the rule.

But mines do not operate under the oversight of OSHA. They have their own regulatory agency: MSHA.

“The executive order for vaccines did not cover MSHA or any mines,” said Jeannette J. Galinas, MSHA deputy assistant secretary for policy, during the question-and-answer session of the agency’s quarterly stakeholder update Sept. 29. “In addition, there is no agreement between OSHA and MSHA where OSHA would be able to have mines covered under OSHA.”

Galinas said MSHA worked with the White House to determine whether MSHA should issue its own emergency temporary standard regarding vaccination, “… and we have concluded there should not be an ETS issued by MSHA just because of the nature of the Mine Act and strength of the Mine Act as opposed to the Occupational Safety and Health Act.”