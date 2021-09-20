A temporary exhibit tells about the connection between baseball and mining in the early 20th century.

In one area of the museum, you walk through the rooms of a house and see all the household items, from the computer to beauty supplies to food in the refrigerator, that are made using mined minerals.

The first exhibit many people see when they visit the museum tells about the history of mining in Leadville and shares some of the story of the Matchless Mine, which is just above town.

People can also visit the Matchless Mine site, which is owned and operated by the National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum. You can stroll around the site and see “Baby Doe’s” cabin, the powder magazine house, the hoist house, blacksmith shop, headframe and mine shaft, and you can learn how to pan for gold. You can also go on a guided tour of the Matchless Mine, and your host will share a motherlode of stories about the mine and the characters who struck it rich in the early days of Leadville.