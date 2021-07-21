NDCNR appoints state engineer and water resources administrator

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced that Adam Sullivan has been appointed to serve as Nevada’s 24th State Engineer and Administrator of the Department’s Division of Water Resources. Sullivan was named Acting State Engineer in November 2020, when the previous State Engineer, Tim Wilson, retired after 25 years of State service. As State Engineer, Sullivan will lead NDWR in its mission to conserve, protect, and manage Nevada’s limited water resources for the benefit of current and future generations of Nevadans.

Sullivan has worked on all aspects of water resources throughout Nevada for more than 20 years and has been with NDWR since 2009. Over the years, he has been at the forefront of tackling many of Nevada’s most complex water issues, with a focus on leveraging the best available science to guide responsible water management decisions and actively collaborating with the broad range of stakeholders and communities across the state. Under Sullivan’s leadership, the Division will continue to proactively address water issues that affect all Nevadans – including increasing demand for limited water resources, floods and prolonged drought, dam safety, and sustainment of our wetlands and freshwater ecosystems – all within the over-arching context of Nevada’s rapidly growing population and the accelerating impacts of climate change occurring in all corners of Nevada.