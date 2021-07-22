NDOM to host national abandoned mine lands conference

For the first time in 42 years, the Nevada Division of Minerals’ Abandoned Mine Lands Program will host the National Association of Abandoned Mine Land Programs annual conference at Lake Tahoe this September.

NAAMLP consists of 32 states and tribes throughout the nation that hold an annual conference to provide a platform of communication and collaboration to showcase the successful reclamation and remediation of AML sites nationwide.

The conference will be held Sept. 12-15 in Stateline. NDOM anticipates nearly 200 attendees, comprised of NAAMLP members, federal and state officials, as well as individuals from the education, scientific, engineering, and business fields.

"Nevada’s AML reclamation program is pleased to have the opportunity to host a conference highlighting success stories, technical presentations, and innovations in the world of construction and reclamation," NDOM Administrator Michael Visher wrote in an email. "We are also thrilled to showcase Nevada and California’s unique landscapes, people, and businesses, as we dedicate one of the conference days taking attendees on tours of historic Virginia City, Yerington copper mining, Lake Tahoe, and the mining ghost town of Bodie, California."

For information on technical sessions, tours, venues, and registration, please visit the conference website: http://naamlp2021.com/

