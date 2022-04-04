Nevada Copper announces record month

Nevada Copper Corp. has announced positive operations advances at its Pumpkin Hollow Project at Yerington, including record monthly production and a continued expectation of a throughput of 5,000 tons per day in the third quarter of 2022, which will meet the company’s guidance.

“We are pleased with the progress continuing to show at Pumpkin Hollow at the underground mine, open pit project, and exploration initiatives,” said Randy Buffington, CEO and president of Nevada Copper. “The team has done a remarkable job of continuing to safely advance the ramp up in the key areas of development, stoping, and processing. We look forward to continuing this progress towards steady state production on schedule for later this year.”

Nevada Copper was founded in 2005. The company has traveled a long road toward full production since then. Some slowdowns along the way have included low copper prices that stalled shaft sinking in 2012, efforts to obtain financing, and a Covid-19 shutdown that started in April 2020 and lasted for a few months.

Nevada Copper said that in March of this year Pumpkin Hollow achieved record copper production as the company continued to improve stoping rates. The mine produced 1,300 dry metric tons of copper concentrates during the 30 days preceding April 4. The company projects that the commissioning of the paste plant line, planned to be completed in April 2022, along with other operational improvements, will facilitate quicker stope turnover leading to further increases in hoisting and production rates.

The mine’s peak seven-day continuous hoisting rates reached 2,600 tons per day in March, including achieving the hoisting of 3,000 tons per day earlier than anticipated, which the company says represents a significant production ramp-up progress milestone. The operational focus is on sustaining and increasing the 3,000 tons per day rate in the second quarter of this year, and the plan is to reach a capacity of 4,500 to 5,000 tons per day during the third quarter of 2022.

First quarter 2022 development rates were a 32% quarter-on-quarter increase over the fourth quarter of 2021, according to the company. Hoisted ore tons in the first quarter of 2022 were a 73% quarter-on quarter increase over the fourth quarter of 2021. Stope ore tons hoisted were a 17% quarter-on-quarter increase over the fourth quarter of 2021, continuing the trajectory of month-on-month increases over the past six months.

Nevada Copper said enhanced contractor management procedures and key performance indicators are in place to further increase productivity going forward and allow greater access to additional stopes.

All surface ventilation infrastructure arrived as planned during the first quarter of 2022. The commissioning of the surface ventilation fans has been optimized to allow for the prioritization of ore development. The ventilation should completed in the second quarter, the company said.

The milestones anticipated to increase ore hoisting rates in the second quarter of the year include the completion of paste plant commissioning, enabling significantly faster stope cycles; and the mining of additional high-grade ore zones.

Most of the constraints encountered in the fourth quarter of 2021 and the early first quarter of 2022 have now been resolved, Nevada Copper said. The bolting fleet was refurbished, resulting in demonstrated increases in equipment availability; a damaged remote loader has been scheduled to be replaced shortly; and an issue with lower contractor delivery was resolved. While these items, plus higher property taxes, increased the cost of ramp-up execution beyond what was planned, the company expects to obtain sufficient funds to address these additional costs, including a $15 million accordion to its existing credit facility.

Drill rigs are scheduled to arrive on site in the coming weeks and drilling is set to commence this month. The initial focus of the program will be in-fill and extension drilling of the open pit. This will follow up on the last drilling program which identified significant additional mineralization and indicated the orebody which remains open in multiple directions, extending beyond the original pit boundary, according to the company.

The drilling program will also provide updated geological information for advancing the fully permitted open pit project into feasibility evaluation, providing opportunities for increased scale. An updated prefeasibility study is expected in the third quarter of 2022 to incorporate the higher copper price environment.

The company has continued to move forward with the feasibility studies for a potential solar project. Nevada Copper is working with renewables consulting group Warm Springs Consulting.

Nevada Copper is continuing to review and evaluate its mineral landholdings at and around Pumpkin Hollow. This ongoing review of the detailed aeromagnetic surveys and continued surface reconnaissance will provide a broader understanding of the geologic model and targeting across the company’s land package.

The review will help direct exploration activities in 2022 on newly acquired lands and targets around the existing deposits. The work on the new ground will include surface mapping, sampling, trenching and follow up drilling. The areas of work include the Porphyry, Tedeboy, Mountain View and Black Mountain targets. Geophysical and structural targets around the existing deposits are expected to be followed up, with drilling projected to begin in the third quarter of 2022.

