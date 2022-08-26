Nevada Copper announces restart plan and financing package

Nevada Copper has announced that it has agreed to non-binding terms with its key financing partners to provide up to $93 million of liquidity to support the restart and ramp-up of the Pumpkin Hollow copper project east of Yerington.

On April 4 of this year Nevada Copper announced that it had achieved a record monthly production of 1,300 dry metric tons of copper concentrates during the previous 30 days. But on June 6 the company announced that the underground mine had encountered operational and geotechnical challenges in the latter part of May. In July the company announced that mining had been suspended and that it had a proposed financing package.

In its Aug. 25 announcement, Nevada Copper said non-binding terms have been reached with the company’s senior lender, KfW IPEX-Bank; its working capital provider, Concord Resources Limited; its largest shareholder, Pala Investments Limited; another significant shareholder, Mercuria Energy; and its stream and royalty partner, Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. for a restart funding package of up to $93 million.

Nevada Copper said it intends to have definitive documents on the funding package by mid-September.

If the funding package is completed on the expected timeline the restart plan will include completing a second dike crossing in the third quarter of 2022 and a final dike crossing by the end of 2022, beginning stoping in the higher grade East North mining zone in the second quarter of 2023, and restarting the mill in the third quarter of 2023.

Nevada Copper management anticipates that underground production will ramp up to hoisting rates of approximately 3,000 tons per day in the third quarter of 2023 and then increase to 5,000 tons per day in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The restart plan is intended to reduce risks on the path to full-scale production by focusing on reducing bottlenecks and completing critical capital projects, in addition to building up stope ore inventory to facilitate a more efficient ramp-up when the mill restarts.

“I am very pleased with the substantial ongoing support of all our key stakeholders,” Nevada Copper Chief Executive Officer Randy Buffington said. “The significant contribution by each of them is a testament to the conviction in the quality of the Pumpkin Hollow project and its intrinsic value.

“The current pause of production allows the company to make meaningful changes to address challenges that were impeding the final stages of the underground mine ramp-up. This is intended to de-risk the business plan and build a more profitable long-term business from the underground mine.

“We also continue to advance the open pit project at Pumpkin Hollow through the ongoing pre-feasibility study update process.

“I would also like to thank our team and key suppliers for the commitment and support through the recent challenges and I look forward to working towards a resumption of full operations.”

Buffington will join the Nevada Copper board as a director and Triple Flag and Mercuria will each have the right to nominate a director and to have a representative on the technical committee of the board.