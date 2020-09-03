Nevada Copper back in production

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nevada Copper Corp. is on track toward full copper production from the Pumpkin Hollow Mine at Yerington after a COVID-19 hiatus for company employees while the contractor Redpath continued underground development.

Work was also done on the mill in those months to “make it more efficient,” said Tim Dyhr, vice president for external and government relations for Nevada Copper. The new mill was completed at the end of 2019 and had started operating in January and February before the company halted processing.

By early August, the company was calling back workers to begin ramping up for production that Dyhr said could take six months to reach “steady state.”

“There is a lot of work to get 5,000 tons of material a day. All those moving parts have to be synchronized,” he said in a phone interview.

Employment figures for Aug. 7 included 84 Nevada Copper employees, 115 Redpath consultants and 37 other contractors and consultants for a total of 236 workers. Roughly 40 percent are from Lyon County, including Yerington, Dyhr said.

Before the coronavirus and shutdown, Nevada Copper had about 100 employees, with some of those being laid off and some furloughed until the recall. The shutdown began in early April.