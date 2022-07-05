Nevada Copper seeks funding, suspends mining

Nevada Copper, which operates the Pumpkin Hollow mine east of Yerington, announced July 4 that it has agreed to non-binding terms with its senior lender, KfW IPEX-Bank, and its largest shareholder, Pala Investments Limited, for a loan of up to $70 million as the company deals with its financial difficulties.

Mining activities at Pumpkin Hollow’s underground project have been suspended.

Nevada Copper said it has not made payments that were due to some creditors and vendors, including its mining contractor, Redpath. Redpath has given Nevada Copper a notice of default, and has indicated that it intends to pursue available remedies.

Nevada Copper and Redpath have reached an agreement on the suspension of mining work at the underground project and the limited work to be completed in order to protect Nevada Copper’s assets.

Discussions are continuing between Nevada Copper, KfW, Pala and other lenders with the aim of executing binding agreements during the month of July.

If implemented, the currently proposed financing package will provide access to liquidity for Nevada Copper to maintain the assets at Pumpkin Hollow and pursue projects such as completing the dike crossing and advancing open pit project feasibility study work, and to explore and advance discussions on further financing and strategic options.

While negotiating the financing package, Nevada Copper said it intends to make further draws under a previously disclosed $20 million promissory note from Pala in order to meet its immediate cash needs.

Nevada Copper said that if it is not able to put together the necessary financing, it “will not be able to continue carrying on business in the ordinary course and may need to pursue proceedings for creditor protection. … Creditors may also seek to commence enforcement action, including realizing on their security over the company’s assets.”

On April 4, 2022 Nevada Copper announced that it had achieved a record monthly production of 1,300 dry metric tons of copper concentrates during the previous 30 days. It projected that the imminent commissioning of a paste plant line, along with other operational improvements, would facilitate further increases in production rates.

On June 6, however, Nevada Cooper announced that the underground mine had encountered operational and geotechnical challenges in the latter part of May, including an unidentified weak rock structure, which were expected to delay some of the stope mining and result in reduced concentrate production.

Adding to financial uncertainty for copper miners, in early July the price of copper fell to its lowest price in 19 months. After selling for between $9,500 to $10,500 per ton in the first four months of 2022, copper fell below $8,000 per ton in early July.

On July 6, 2021, Nevada Copper’s stock price was around $1.67. It has fallen fairly steadily since then, and was around 17 cents on July 5, 2022.

