CARSON CITY -- This year marks the 50th anniversary of the World Championship Single-Jack Rock Drill Competition which takes place at the annual Nevada Day Celebration in Carson City. Single-jack rock drilling is the process of using a 4-pound hammer and a three-quarter inch steel carbon chisel to drill by hand into a large chunk of granite.

This skill is unique and dates back to the 17th century when miners carved out space in rock to fill with gunpowder and blast out a new section of mine. Later dynamite was used, but the miners still drilled the holes by hand. It wasn’t until the mid-1800s that steam and air machines were invented to make this skill obsolete.

“This competition is truly historic and honors the miners who chiseled their way through the Comstock,” said Bobby Bean, Nevada Day President. “The mines were responsible for bringing people to Northern Nevada and sparked interest in the Carson City area. Without miners of the past, we might not live in this gorgeous valley today.”

Many mines continued to utilize hand-drilled blast holes into the early 1900s. The process was strenuous and labor intensive and made advancement slow depending on the hardness of the rock and hole direction, vertical being the most difficult. Miners competed in mucking, pushing cars and hand drilling, often bragging about their abilities and causing competitions to spring up, a tradition continued today.

For the championship, competitors drill by hand in a downward direction, turning the chisel about a quarter turn after each hit of the hammer. Water is blasted into the hole to cool things off and remove any chips. After 10 minutes, whoever produces the deepest hole wins.

The deepest ever record belongs to Scott Havens from Elko. In 1993, he drilled 16.34 inches at the Nevada Day competition. Women also compete at the Rock Drill. Winners take home checks from $150 to $3,000 depending on placement.

Ken Brown, coordinator of the Nevada Day Rock Drill, said, “It’s an expensive sport to get into due to having to purchase various lengths of steel drill bits and hammers and it’s not easy to learn. Most competitors have been doing this for many years. We encourage people to stop by and see what it’s about.”

In honor of the anniversary, Nevada Day Inc. has offered specific sponsorships centered on the Rock Drill Event. These sponsorships include multiple business promotions as well as, a prominent ad in the parade program, VIP seating, commemorative tee-shirts, even a balloon ride.

For more information contact Nevada Day Inc. 775-882-2600 or nevadaday@nevadaday.com.