Nevada Exploration acquires more of Awakening Mining District

RENO -- Nevada Exploration Inc. has increased its land holdings at its Awakening Gold Project by staking additional unpatented mining claims covering approximately 25 square kilometers, a company statement said Wednesday.

Awakening is a low-sulfidation epithermal gold project located directly north of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.’s 4.8 million-ounce Sleeper Gold Mine, where NGE has been active since 2008 completing a progressive series of district-scale geochemistry, geophysics, and orientation-drilling programs to build a comprehensive exploration dataset to target Sleeper-style mineralization.

“As our stakeholders know, we founded NGE to leverage the latest technology to identify new high-quality gold projects,” NGE President James Buskard said in the statement. “We’ve completed one of the largest geochemistry-based generative exploration programs in recent history -- certainly the largest in Nevada in several decades, and Awakening was one of the original high-priority projects identified by our industry-leading program.”

Buskard said that as the company has been increasing its Awakening land position, NGE is committed to completing the next phase of drilling at the East Golden Gorge target at their flagship South Grass Valley project.