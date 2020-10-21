Nevada Exploration acquires more of Awakening Mining District

RENO -- Nevada Exploration Inc. has increased its land holdings at its Awakening Gold Project by staking additional unpatented mining claims covering approximately 25 square kilometers, a company statement said Wednesday.
Awakening is a low-sulfidation epithermal gold project located directly north of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.’s 4.8 million-ounce Sleeper Gold Mine, where NGE has been active since 2008 completing a progressive series of district-scale geochemistry, geophysics, and orientation-drilling programs to build a comprehensive exploration dataset to target Sleeper-style mineralization.
“As our stakeholders know, we founded NGE to leverage the latest technology to identify new high-quality gold projects,” NGE President James Buskard said in the statement. “We’ve completed one of the largest geochemistry-based generative exploration programs in recent history -- certainly the largest in Nevada in several decades, and Awakening was one of the original high-priority projects identified by our industry-leading program.”
Buskard said that as the company has been increasing its Awakening land position, NGE is committed to completing the next phase of drilling at the East Golden Gorge target at their flagship South Grass Valley project.
“We are working through the remaining permitting steps, and in the meantime are continuing to review all of our results to date, which now include more than 400,000 unique geochemical assays from more than 9,000 drilling, mapping, groundwater, and soil samples across an area comparable in size to the northern-Carlin trend, in order to fine-tune our geologic model and ensure that our planned drill holes sample and test as large a volume of the East Golden Gorge target as possible,” he said.
“With a portfolio of four large projects, we are positioning our shareholders to participate in multiple opportunities for discovery, and we look forward to providing additional project-specific updates over the coming months as our work continues,” Buskard added.
The Awakening Project is located in Humboldt County, approximately 50 kilometers north-northwest of Winnemucca, and directly north of the Sleeper Gold Mine, which produced 1.66 million ounces from 1986 to 1996 and has a remaining measured and indicated mineral resource of 3.14 million ounces (297 Mt at 0.33 g/t Au).
The project is largely covered by syn- to post-mineral volcanic units and post-mineral alluvium, and as a result has seen little historic exploration activity. Projections of favorable lithology, structure, and alteration at regional, district, and project scales suggest that gold mineralization may be located within economic depths beneath the cover at Awakening.
To advance and de-risk the project, NGE, together with its former joint-venture partner Northgate Minerals Corp., has completed a series of systematic district-scale geophysics, geochemistry, and early-stage drilling programs to acquire the exploration data needed to establish the larger-scale geologic features across the project. This work included:
• 85 km2 detailed gravity geophysics survey;
• 173 km2 airborne magnetic survey;
• 42 line-km induced polarization and resistivity (IP) survey;
• 1,830 sample soil geochemistry program;
• 62 borehole hydrogeochemistry (groundwater) sampling program; and
• 4,668 meters of core, reverse-circulation, and mud-rotary drilling from 24 holes (average depth 195 meters).
NGE’s management believes that the results of these large programs have confirmed the potential to discover Sleeper-style mineralization along the structural zone extending north from Sleeper. Furthermore, combined with the in-depth research on the mineral controls at Sleeper, which is now being used to target additional mineralization at the mine, the company believes its integrated exploration dataset at Awakening provides the foundation for building a robust geologic model to define and prioritize specific exploration targets.
NGE also announced that it has granted incentive stock options to officers and directors entitling them to purchase an aggregate of up to 1,400,000 common shares of the company. The stock options are exercisable on or before October 20th, 2030 at a price of $0.185 per share, subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.
Nevada Exploration Inc. has spent 15 years developing and integrating new hydrogeochemistry and low-cost drilling technology to build an industry-leading, geochemistry-focused, under-cover toolkit specifically to explore for new gold deposits in the more than half of Nevada where the bedrock is hidden beneath post-mineral cover.
