Nevada Exploration adds to board

Nevada Exploration Inc. announced the company has added economic geologist Nancy Richter to the company’s board of directors as Nevada Exploration pursues exploration at its South Grass Valley and North Grass Valley projects in Nevada.

The South Grass Valley exploration project is the company’s most advanced, the company reported. That project is roughly 31 miles south-southwest of the Cortez Complex operated by Nevada Gold Mines.

Richter has more than 25 years of experience in the exploration and development in Nevada, including as a senior member of Barrick Gold Corp.’s exploration team from 2005 to 2020. She was chief exploration geologist at Turquoise Ridge Mine from 2013-2015 and chief exploration geologist at Cortez Mine from 2015-2017.

She then became U.S. exploration manager for Barrick from 2017 to 2020, according to the announcement.

Earlier, she worked for Newmont Corp. and other mining companies.

“From grassroots exploration to open pit and underground development, Nancy has been a key figure in leading exploration programs at each of Nevada’s three largest Carlin districts,” said James Buskard, president of Nevada Exploration.

“Most recently, as Barrick’s U.S. exploration manager, Nancy helped guide the exploration program at Fourmile – a project that began as a deep geologic target where they used wide-spaced, early drill holes to build the geologic framework to successfully target what has become the most significant new discovery in Nevada in the last decade,” Buskard said.

Fourmile is a Barrick project that is outside the Nevada Gold Mines joint venture while still in the exploration stage.

Buskard said Nevada Exploration is “fortunate to learn from this extremely relevant path to discovery as we integrate the results of our work to date to target potentially economic mineralization at South Grass Valley, as well as plan the next phases of work at our nearby North Grass Valley project.”

Nevada Exploration, which has offices in Sparks and Vancouver, stated that it has granted incentive stock options to independent directors entitling them to purchase up to 1.05 million shares by Dec. 8, 2031, at 10 cents per share.

The company has spent more than 15 years developing and integrating new groundwater chemistry and low-cost drilling technology to explore for gold under post-mineral cover.

