RENO — Nevada Exploration Inc. this month announced the results from its recently completed 13,000-foot core drilling program at its South Grass Valley Project where the company has discovered a large mineralized Carlin-type hydrothermal system.
By integrating the geologic logging and assay results from the eight, wide-spaced, Phase 1 core holes with the company’s other geophysical and geochemical datasets, NGE also has confirmed that the scale of the geologic system is consistent with that required to host a significant deposit; built a geologic model to guide continued exploration at this otherwise blind, covered target; and designed a program for the next stage of exploration at what NGE said is one of the most important projects in Nevada in terms of its potential to host a major new CTGD.
CEO Wade Hodges said, “If we look at the major Carlin-type systems in Nevada — company-making assets such as Goldstrike, Turquoise Ridge, and Cortez Hills — these deposits are the product of critical geologic components, or building blocks, coming together at the same place at the same time, namely: the right bedrock needs to have been in contact with the right faults and structures that have been used to transport the right hydrothermal fluids that have contained the right concentrations of gold — which in these Carlin-type systems is also found along with a characteristic suite of pathfinder elements.
“Based on this known architecture, if there is a large CTGD at South Grass Valley, we would expect massive volumes of characteristic lower-plate limestone bedrock, within a structurally complex setting, showing evidence of intense hydrothermal alteration, and containing enriched concentrations of gold and associated pathfinders. Establishing that these critical components are present together at South Grass Valley, and importantly that each exists at a scale consistent with those same features responsible for Nevada’s major CTGDs, was the specific objective of the program; and as we’ve announced, this is exactly what we’ve found.
“We have literally uncovered a brand-new, potential Carlin-type district, and as the first exploration company to enter this search space, we believe we have the best opportunity of making a significant discovery here. Having successfully achieved our objective for our Phase 1 program, our job now turns to domaining the project into smaller, discrete targets and identifying which of these targets provides the best geologic architecture to support higher-grade gold mineralization.
“Driven by the logging and analyses of the more than 2,500 core samples collected during Phase 1 drilling, we have decoded the bedrock layer cake at the project, and have integrated this new information with the geophysics, mapping, groundwater, and soil sampling to build a geologic model for the project including, importantly, structural geology, to drive our next phase of exploration.
“With the clear and specific goal of giving us the best information to ultimately select the best targets for follow-up infill drilling, our plan for the coming months is to improve and expand our data coverage at what are now the edges of our geologic model, beyond the limits of the Phase 1 drill holes, by collecting additional step-out core drilling, Scorpion drilling, and soil samples. We believe our progress to date is a good example of how to systematically and responsibly de-risk a covered exploration project, and we look forward to continuing to advance one of Nevada’s largest new Carlin-type projects.”
NGE’s South Grass Valley Project is a covered (blind) gold exploration project located approximately 30 miles south-southwest of the Cortez complex operated by Nevada Gold Mines. NGE originally identified and staked the project based on elevated concentrations of gold and CTGD pathfinder elements in groundwater that the company discovered during a generative basin-scale hydrogeochemistry-supported exploration program. Since acquiring the project, NGE has completed an in-fill borehole groundwater sampling program, detailed air magnetic and gravity geophysics surveys, a soil geochemistry sampling program, and most recently, a Phase 1 core drilling program.
NGE’s objectives for its 2019 field program at South Grass Valley are to complete a number of additional core holes to add stratigraphic and geologic information beyond the limits of the Phase 1 drill holes; and acquire additional Scorpion drilling and soil geochemistry samples across the project to select and prioritize targets for later, detailed in-fill core drilling.
