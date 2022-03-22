Nevada Exploration, Astro Resources form alliance

Nevada Exploration Inc. and Astro Resources NL have announced they signed a Letter of Intent to leverage Nevada Exploration’s extensive exploration database to generate and advance epithermal gold projects in a million-acre area of interest in northern Nevada.

Under the Letter of Intent, Nevada Exploration (NGE) will contribute its exploration data within the area of interest and grant Astro a first right to use this data to acquire current and future exploration targets for two years, based upon a standard earn-in agreement. In exchange Astro will commit to spending $1.4 million on the resulting projects -- $600,000 in the first year and $800,000 in the second year.

“Being based in Australia, where our industry has had no choice but to advance new undercover exploration tools to explore in the 80% of the country where the bedrock is covered, our team recognizes the incredible opportunities globally for first movers applying new technology to open up covered search spaces,” said Astro Chairman Jacob Khouri. “We’re very pleased to partner with Nevada Exploration, a recognized leader in undercover exploration, to employ the same strategies being used in Australia to participate in exploring for what we believe to be one of the biggest prizes in our industry, the second, undercover, half of Nevada’s gold endowment.

“With a 15-year head start, NGE has used the latest exploration technology to build a database of new exploration targets under cover, which we can now use to develop a meaningful portfolio of new projects. We have begun our review of NGE’s database and expect to make further announcements soon.”

A press release from Nevada Exploration and Astro Resources said that while Nevada is often touted as a global leader in terms of gold production per area, the reality is that the 4.6 million ounces Nevada produced in 2020 is only half of what the state produced in 1998.

“Like in other mature districts, continued exploration of Nevada’s now well-explored exposed settings is generating fewer discoveries despite record exploration expenditures,” Nevada Exploration said. “The future of mining globally is tied to the transition to undercover exploration, which in Nevada, means exploring in the more than 50% of the state where the prospective bedrock is hidden beneath its valley basins.

“Nevada’s exposed terrains have historically produced more than 200 million ounces of gold, and experts agree, there is likely another 200 million ounces waiting to be discovered beneath Nevada’s valleys. To unlock this globally significant residual gold endowment, NGE is the first company to bring the latest undercover exploration technologies to Nevada. Most significantly, NGE has spent more than 15 years integrating new hydrogeochemistry (groundwater chemistry) and low-cost drilling technology to build an industry-leading, geochemistry-focused toolkit to explore for new undercover gold deposits.”

According to Nevada Exploration, the company has used its technology to complete the world’s largest groundwater sampling program for gold exploration, which also represents the largest regional-scale geochemistry-based generative exploration program in Nevada since the successful stream-sediment sampling programs in the 1980s.

Nevada Exploration’s generative program involved aggregating more than 50,000 historic water sampling records, then collecting more than 6,000 new groundwater samples, predominantly from purpose-drilled boreholes, each of which was analyzed directly for gold and related pathfinders using the latest laboratory technology.

Based on the results of its statewide sampling program, NGE has developed a proprietary database of new undercover exploration targets. Under the proposed two-year Strategic Alliance, Astro and NGE plan to work together to leverage NGE’s technology, data, and expertise to identify, acquire, and advance a portfolio of projects in an area of Nevada known for epithermal-style gold deposits.

If Astro completes a JORC inferred resource exceeding 750,000 ounces at a designated property, Astro and NGE will form a joint-venture limited-liability company to advance the property

Nevada Exploration, which has offices in Sparks and in Vancouver, British Columbia, is advancing a portfolio of new gold exploration projects, primarily focused on three gold projects which it classifies as district-scale and Carlin-type, including its flagship South Grass Valley project about 30 miles south-southwest of the Nevada Gold Mines Cortez complex.

Nevada Exploration originally generated the project based on elevated concentrations of gold and Carlin-style trace element geochemistry in groundwater identified as part of its basin-scale exploration program across the larger Grass Valley. Drilling is currently taking place at the site.

Astro Resources’ current projects include the Needles Gold project about 60 miles southeast of the Kinross Round Mountain mine in central Nevada. Astro will continue its drilling program at the Needles Gold project in 2022.

