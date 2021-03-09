Nevada Exploration begins 2021 drilling campaign at South Grass Valley

RENO — Nevada Exploration Inc. began the first hole of its 2021 drilling program at its South Grass Valley project, where the company claims to have discovered a large Carlin-type mineral system.

South Grass Valley in Humboldt County is about 30 miles south of Nevada Gold Mine’s Cortez Hills.

Since acquiring the project, NGE has completed groundwater sampling, detailed air magnetic and gravity geophysics surveys, soil geochemistry sampling, initial diamond core drilling, and follow-up reverse-circulation drilling.

NGE’s primary objective for its 2021 program is to test for gold mineralization at a target named East Golden Gorge, defined by the down-dip projection of Carlin-type alteration and geochemistry seen in earlier, shallower drilling, along a favorable lower-plate stratigraphic unit, towards where the unit intersects the WCSC, according to a March 3 statement.

“Quite simply, if we want to discover Nevada’s next globally significant Carlin deposits, this is the district-scale size of mineral system we need to be exploring,” said NGE CEO Wade Hodges.

East Golden Gorge is comparable in size to Barrick’s Goldrush deposit in the Cortez camp at the north end of the valley.

“Each drill hole into East Golden Gorge will be providing us with important new information, and we look forward to sharing our progress with our stakeholders,” Hodges said.

