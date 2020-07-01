Nevada Gold Mines celebrates first anniversary

“Nevada operations have the worst safety record in Barrick’s portfolio and the embarrassing thing is that none of them are real accidents, just silly actions,” Bristow said.

Bristow said Nevada Gold Mines is already working on improving its safety record, and the incident rates are going down. It is important for employees to be able to recognize a safe environment and plan out a work program before starting a job.

“If we had to take you through the accidents of the last six months, it is an embarrassing experience because it is grown adults making stupid mistakes that end up in injuries,” Bristow said. “That is one thing that we still have work to do (on) but it is pleasing that it is coming down.”

Bristow said the Nevada Gold Mines Turquoise Ridge complex is a prime example of how the merger has proved beneficial.

“That is an exciting project and again a long-life producer and about the size of Cortez going forward,” he said.

Walker said the new arrangement allows the company to explore ore bodies that were previously inaccessible because of company boundary lines. The boundary lines affected both companies from an exploration standpoint, as well.