Nevada Gold Mines helps police purchase use-of-force simulator

ELKO – Nevada Gold Mines and the Elko Police Department are working together to ensure that local law enforcement officers are well trained in the use of force.

In the midst of a wave of controversial police encounters with criminal suspects around the nation, NGM Executive Managing Director Greg Walker presented a $100,000 check to Elko Police Chief Ty Trouten and Mayor Reece Keener on Wednesday. The money will go toward the purchase of a training simulator that puts officers in situations in which they choose use-of-force options.

Depending on how the officer reacts, an operator can change the scenario, placing the officer in shoot/don't shoot situations.

“There’s skills in how to use any type of force, whether that’s a firearm or a baton or a Taser, but the hard part to train and prepare someone for it is to be able to use that judgment, and using the right type of force for the situation at hand,” Trouten said.

The training will also help minimize the physiological effects of stress during such real-life encounters, he said. That’s important so the officer can use good judgment and rational thought processes.

The system can be programed with a variety of situations, and evaluate the officer’s responses.