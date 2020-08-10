Nevada Gold Mines settles unfair labor practice complaint, recognizes union

“This settlement is a major victory for our members and the employees we represent,” Scott Fullerton, the Nevada district representative for Local 3, said in a statement on Monday. “These workers were living in fear of unjustly losing their jobs without the protections of the collective bargaining agreement. They were threatened with retaliation for supporting the union.”

A spokesperson for the National Labor Relations Board confirmed the settlement agreement.

“The press release is consistent with the settlement terms,” said spokesman Ed Egee.

As of Monday afternoon, the settlement agreement had not been filed in the court docket.

Local 3 formerly represented employees for Newmont Mining under a collective bargaining agreement that was set to last through March 2022. In a management transition that started in the middle of last year, those employees were consolidated under the auspices of Nevada Gold Mines, a joint-venture between Newmont and its international mining competitor Barrick Gold.

The board alleged that management at Nevada Gold Mines declined to recognize the union for former Newmont employees, despite several representations that the union would remain intact.