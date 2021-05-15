Nevada Gold Mines taps UNR partnership for workforce-ready grads

ELKO — Nevada is top-ranking mining jurisdiction in the world and has a top-tier university with a mining college, but mining companies operating in northeastern Nevada struggle to fill job openings.
Nevada Gold Mines — the region’s largest mining employer — engaged 7,070 people in 2020 but continues to have vacancies.
In May 2021, Barrick Gold Corp. listed 120 available positions supporting Nevada operations on its careers website. The company is seeking not only skilled tradespeople and laborers, but also highly trained and educated professionals such as mining engineers and geologists.
To help solve the employment gap, NGM is looking to its longstanding relationship with the University of Nevada, Reno.
“We’ve been involved for 40 years,” said NGM Executive Managing Director Greg Walker, referring to previous support through Barrick Gold Corp. and current support through NGM. “We’re actually diving down and getting more heavily involved over the past several years since we formed NGM and increased our commitment to UNR and will continue to do that going forward.”
UNR is home to the Mackay School of Earth Sciences and Engineering. The Mackay School is one of only about 15 U.S. institutions that offer mining education, according to the National Mining Association.
UNR President Brian Sandoval said he wants the Mackay School to be one of the best in the country if not the world. The former Nevada governor visited NGM with other university executives May 6 and met with Walker to discuss how to attract people to the hardrock mining industry through the university.
“There is something special because mining and UNR have a shared DNA,” Sandoval said, describing how UNR started in Elko as a land-grant university in 1874 with the directive to establish a college of mining, among other disciplines. “So Elko and UNR have been tied from the very beginning.”
NGM and UNR are hoping to build on that historical connection to develop workforce-ready graduates; advance research in mining, environment and health; and create diversity in careers related to mining.
Challenges to recruiting include limited available local workforce, the need for specialized skills and convincing people to live in Northern Nevada.
In February 2021, Elko County’s unemployment rate was 3.6%, according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation. Statewide, unemployment was about 8 percent at that time.
The area’s relatively low unemployment rate means there are few local people available to round out the workforce at NGM or other mining companies. Even fewer have the specific qualifications to fill the jobs.
“If we could employ every single person from Northern Nevada, I would be happy,” Walker said. “It is frustrating to me that we can’t source the skills that we want from Northern Nevada.”
Getting a higher education or skills training can change that.
“Education is a cornerstone of everything. A building block of society,” Walker said. “We want to get the best people here. The challenge we have in Elko, in this area is, ‘How do you attract those top flight professionals here?’”
One of the ways to get qualified people into mining jobs is to generate interest in the industry in students before they get to the university.
This year, UNR is actively recruiting students after seeing a decline in applications because of COVID-19. With the message that the university expects to be fully open for in-personal classes this fall, Sandoval visited high school students in Elko and Spring Creek, encouraging them to apply at UNR, including the Mackay School.
“There is an important pathway between Elko and Reno,” Sandoval said, “and we consider this Wolfpack Country.”
Sparking an interest in mining early means students can take better advantage of the educational opportunities at the university when they get there.
At the Mackay School, some of those opportunities are supported by the mining industry. Companies including NGM sponsor professors’ salaries at UNR in an effort to attract top faculty and develop quality students and future employees. There are 10 mining professorships at Mackay School, including the Nevada Gold Mines term professorship held by Dr. Pengbo Chu.
“It’s prestigious for our faculty to be named and to be able to sit in one of those sponsored faculty positions,” Sandoval said. “It’s a good way to retain and recruit the best faculty from across the country if not the world.”
The mining industry also supports the university by offering internships to Mackay students and maintaining connections that can lead to job opportunities. In 2020, NGM contributed $254,500 to UNR to support the colleges of science, engineering and agriculture.
Going forward, Walker said he hoped NGM can work with UNR to provide students with more information about what it is really like to work in mining. The mining company also plans to increase its financial support to the university to $500,000 this year.
“Anything to improve the quality of the graduates coming out of the university is beneficial to NGM and to the state, and the broader vein, in the mining industry across the U.S.,” Walker said. “If we all support quality, then we end up with the best in the world and the best in the industry.”
Recruiting students to the university will likely fill the pipeline with mining employees for the future, but the industry still has an immediate need. That sometimes means hiring from out of state or the country.
Bringing in professionals from the outside also poses a challenge because Elko County lacks sufficient infrastructure such as housing and high-speed internet, and support systems such as education and health care.
“We have a great ore body and a great business; therefore, professionals want to come here and work for us, because in gold mining, this is the premier area to work in the world,” Walker said. “The problem is that you need to socially support [them] because with that professional comes a family.”
NGM has been investing in some solutions for the community that benefit the mining company by making the area easier to “sell” to new recruits. Recent efforts include partnering with Anthem Broadband to break ground on installation of fiber internet infrastructure in Elko, Spring Creek and Lamoille. Additionally, in 2020, NGM made $8.4 million in social investments, supporting economic development, culture, community engagement, health, environment and education.
“We want to add value. We get value by doing it,” Walker said. “We don’t just do it to be nice people. We do it because it adds value and helps people improve their lives.”
NGM and UNR leaders hope that their continued partnership will further improve lives of Nevadans through opportunities for education and jobs.
“We are very optimistic about the future and what we can do for our students and giving them the opportunity to pursue their dreams and be whoever they want to be,” Sandoval said, “and working together we can accomplish that.”