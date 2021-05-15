Nevada Gold Mines taps UNR partnership for workforce-ready grads

“It’s prestigious for our faculty to be named and to be able to sit in one of those sponsored faculty positions,” Sandoval said. “It’s a good way to retain and recruit the best faculty from across the country if not the world.”

The mining industry also supports the university by offering internships to Mackay students and maintaining connections that can lead to job opportunities. In 2020, NGM contributed $254,500 to UNR to support the colleges of science, engineering and agriculture.

Going forward, Walker said he hoped NGM can work with UNR to provide students with more information about what it is really like to work in mining. The mining company also plans to increase its financial support to the university to $500,000 this year.

“Anything to improve the quality of the graduates coming out of the university is beneficial to NGM and to the state, and the broader vein, in the mining industry across the U.S.,” Walker said. “If we all support quality, then we end up with the best in the world and the best in the industry.”

Recruiting students to the university will likely fill the pipeline with mining employees for the future, but the industry still has an immediate need. That sometimes means hiring from out of state or the country.