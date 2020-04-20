Nevada Gold Mines to invest $1.1M for businesses through Chamber Check program

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELKO -- In an effort to help restart the local economy following the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, Nevada Gold Mines announced this week that the company will issue each of their 7,068 employees $150 in Chamber Checks from Elko, Winnemucca or Battle Mountain.

Chamber Checks are checks issued by local Chambers of Commerce, redeemable at member businesses in the same way a gift certificate would be. The program is designed to provide $1.1M of financial stimulus to local businesses in northern Nevada.

Executive Managing Director Greg Walker said, “These are extremely challenging times for so many right now and I believe it is the duty of essential businesses, that have continued operating, to lend a helping hand to restart our local communities. I encourage other businesses that have the means to consider a similar gesture. The more we can pull together and support each other, the stronger we will come out of this as a community.”