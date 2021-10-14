Nevada gold production slips in 2020, but value climbs

Gold production in Nevada totaled a little more than 4.63 million ounces in 2020, down 4.8% from 2019, according to new figures from the Nevada Division of Minerals, which put the value of the gold at nearly $8.2 billion, up 20.9% from 2019.

The value rose because of higher gold prices in 2020, with the 2020 average price at $1,769.64 per ounce, compared with an average $1,392.60 an ounce in 2019, according to Kitco’s London fix figures.

Silver production in 2020 was at nearly 6.13 million ounces, down 2.5% from 2019, with the value at nearly $125.89 million, up 23.6%, and copper production totaled a little more than 154.26 million pounds, up 7.3%, with a value of $431.94 million, up 10.5%.

“Looking at the figures, it seems like there was a slight impact to mining from COVID-19, but mining was one of the least impacted industries in 2020,” said Michael Visher, administrator of the Nevada Division of Minerals.

“The decrease in gold production was due to a combination of factors, COVID-19, the impacts of lower grades and the switch to more underground mining,” he said on Oct. 13. “As more switch, we can expect production to go down.”