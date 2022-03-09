Nevada leads US in toxic releases

Gold mines put Nevada at the top of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Toxic Release Inventory for 2020 nationwide, as well as leading the list for Nevada’s TRI releases, according to the EPA’s latest figures.

Nevada ranks first out of 56 states and territories nationwide based on total releases per square mile, an EPA fact sheet on 2020 TRI emissions in Nevada shows, and Nevada Gold Mines operations lead the Nevada list.

For all the U.S., there were a little more than 3 billion pounds released or otherwise disposed, while Nevada’s share was 464.79 million pounds, according to EPA’s TRI National Analysis.

Nationwide, TRI releases were down 10% from 2019, the EPA reported.

The EPA’s list for Nevada shows the Goldstrike Mine north of Carlin owned by Nevada Gold Mines in the No. 1 spot, with total on-site and off-site disposal or other releases at a little more than 220.35 million pounds.

NGM, a joint venture of Barrick Gold Corp. and Newmont Corp., with Barrick as operator and 61.5% owner, is the largest gold producer in the state, and the top four on the Nevada list are NGM operations.

“We hold ourselves to high standards of environmental performance across all Barrick and NGM operations and our focus on ESG is fundamental to our business strategy. We are committed to continual improvement and strive to achieve the highest quality of waste management, and to encourage recycling,” Nevada Gold Mines Executive Managing Director Greg Walker said in a March 8 email.

Mining companies over the years have expressed concern that the high numbers for metal mines include waste rock facilities that stay on site and are later reclaimed, which could be misleading.

“Importantly, it is well understood that TRI data alone do not indicate whether the environment or the public is exposed to any of the listed chemicals,” said Nevada Division of Environmental Protection Administrator Greg Lovato.

He said the NDEP “implements state laws and regulations that require all operating Nevada mines to comply with rigorous permitting, monitoring, and inspection standards to protect the environment and public health.

“In Nevada, safe management practices are required and enforced for all aspects of the engineering design, permitting, and construction of ore and waste rock facilities to ensure strong protection of Nevada’s natural resources and communities,” Lovato said in the TRI announcement in early March from the EPA Pacific Southwest region.

NGM’s statement said that while TRI refers to the release of chemicals, NGM’s reported releases are largely in the form of rock being physically moved from one location to another and “are not releases at all, but merely storage of rock.”

The company also stated that Barrick and NGM carefully and responsibly manage waste rock and tailings, and the practices align with international standards, including the International Council on Mining and Metals and Mining Association of Canada guidelines.

The company wrote that NGM’s standard “sets out how we manage our tailing storage facilities from location and design through to operation and closure. In addition, NGM is required to comply with state-approved waste rock management plans and must discharge its tailings into lined impoundments designed to meet protective environmental and safety standards.”

Although the number of metal mines reporting to TRI makes up only a small portion of the total number of facilities that report to TRI, the sector accounted for 45% of all releases reported for 2020 nationwide, according to the EPA.

EPA states in a summary on metal mining that most of the TRI chemical releases reported by metal mining facilities are, by far, on-site disposals to land, though TRI chemicals are also released on site to air and water and are transferred to off-site disposal locations, as well.

For example, air releases occur in the form of “fugitive emissions” such as chemicals in dust created on site, and stack emissions, including chemicals in collected dust that passes through an air pollution device.

Martha Guzman, administrator for the EPA’s Pacific Southwest region, said EPA’s new enhancements to the TRI report show “continued improvement in Nevada communities’ ability to access crucial data. The TRI report also highlights the need for EPA and our Nevada partners to continue working together as stewards of the environment and protectors of public health.”

The EPA’s TRI website includes explanations of the different aspects of mining to show how releases are generated, such as blasting, ore transportation, waste rock, crushing and grinding, concentrators, leach pads, metals recovery, tailings impoundment and products.

“EPA provides information to help explain the data reported by the metal mining sector on our Toxic Release Inventory Program website. The site features an interactive graphic, which was developed with input from stakeholders, explaining how metal mines operate, and generally how and where releases of TRI-listed chemicals happen,” said Joshua Alexander, EPA spokesman for the Pacific Southwest region.

“For Nevada in 2020, 26 of the state’s 142 reporting facilities – accounting for nearly 97% of all Nevada TRI releases – were mining operations,” he said in an email.

The 142 operations monitored in Nevada range from the gold mines and the Robinson copper and gold mine at Ely to power plants, military installations, dairy operations and more, including operations with zero emissions.

After the Goldstrike Mine, the second highest emissions came from NGM’s Turquoise Ridge Complex northeast of Golconda at a little more than 77.31 million pounds. The complex includes the Twin Creeks Mine and mill, and Turquoise Ridge underground mine.

NGM’s Carlin South Area six miles north of Carlin is third with a little more than 45.72 million pounds, followed by NGM’s Cortez Mines near Crescent Valley, with 39.72 million pounds of releases.

Kinross Gold’s Round Mountain Mine in Nye County , also called Smoky Valley Common Operation, is next with a little less than 22.67 million pounds, followed by NGM’s Phoenix Mine south of Battle Mountain, 16.53 million pounds, and the Robinson Nevada Mining Co.’s operations at Ruth, at nearly 15.11 million pounds.

US Ecology Nevada Inc., which operates a hazardous waste landfill 12 miles south of Beatty, followed with nearly 6.99 million pounds, and next on the list is Coeur Rochester Mine near Lovelock, 4.92 million pounds.

Kinross Gold’s South Area at Bald Mountain Mine in White Pine County is 10th on the list with 3.35 million pounds, and the main Bald Mountain site is 12th with a little more than 2.58 million pounds.

Safety-Kleen Systems Inc. of Fallon is in 11th place, with nearly 3.15 million pounds, and EMD Acquisition LLC of Henderson is 13th with a little more than 2.47 million pounds, followed by SSR Mining’s Marigold Mine at Valmy, 1.14 million pounds and NGM’s Long Canyon Mine near Wells, 976,437 pounds.

First Majestic Silver’s Jerritt Canyon Mine north of Elko had 551,776 pounds of emissions in 2020 and Titanium Metals Corp. of Henderson had 409,545 pounds, followed by the Tesla Gigafactory in Sparks, 332,812 pounds.

NGM’s TS Power Plant at Dunphy released 34,539 pounds in 2020 for the 26th spot on the list. NGM is adding solar power at the plant as part of its effort to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

