Nevada lithium miner raises earnings predictions

Skyrocketing lithium prices may be bad news for the electric vehicle market, but it’s good news for the companies mining the metal that’s a crucial ingredient for EV batteries.

Albemarle, the global chemicals company that owns the Sliver Peak mine southwest of Tonopah -- the only producing lithium mine in the United States -- upped its full-year 2022 guidance on May 23, less than three weeks after its initial 2022 earnings predictions.

The price of lithium has gone up about 500% in the past year. Citigroup Inc. has said that an “extreme” rally in the price could still be coming. Many companies are working toward developing new lithium mines, but that’s a multi-year process, while the demand from EV manufacturers keeps growing.

The extremely high prices for lithium are spot prices, while a company like Albemarle operates with long-term contracts, so there is some lag time for the contract prices to go up.

Albemarle said it raised its 2022 guidance in late May “primarily due to the completion of additional lithium contract renegotiations.”

Albemarle’s stock price went up 6.22% on May 27, landing at $270.92. The company’s stock price was $187.76 on April 26. That mean’s Albemarle’s stock price went up 44.3% in one month.

The company says it now expects net sales of between $5.8 billion and $6.2 billion in 2022. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization is expected to be between $2.2 billion and $2.5 billion.

Those figures are up substantially from the company’s guidance announced on May 3. At that time, Albemarle said it expected 2022 net sales between $5.2 billion and $5.6 billion, and adjusted EBITDA between $1.7 billion and $2 billion.

"Over the past 12 months, we've made significant progress in renegotiating more variable-priced contracts with our lithium customers,” said Albemarle CEO Kent Masters. “Implementation of these contracts is a key driver of the expected year-over-year improvement in our financial results. We now expect full-year 2022 adjusted EBITDA to be up more than 160% from prior year based on favorable market dynamics for our lithium and bromine businesses.

“Both businesses are critical for transitioning to greener energy and advancing electrification and digitalization."

“Lithium adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2022 is now expected to grow approximately 300% year over year, up from the previous outlook,” Albemarle said in a press release. “Average realized pricing is now expected to be up approximately 140% year over year, resulting from the implementation of index-referenced, variable-price contracts and increased market pricing.

“Full-year 2022 volume is expected to be up 20-30% year over year primarily due to new capacity coming online.”

