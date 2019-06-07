Nevada had a booth at a major convention in Canada for the second year in a row to market the state as a place to explore and mine for minerals, and those involved are enthusiastic about the effort.
The booth was at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada convention in Toronto in March that PDAC reported drew 25,843 attendees from more than 130 countries.
Michael Ressel, an assistant professor and research geologist for the Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology at the University of Nevada, Reno, said the PDAC booth is the first time Nevada has gotten agencies together “actually selling Nevada.”
In the past, “Nevada has always gotten by on its own merits” when it comes to mining and mineral exploration, he said.
Nevada Division of Minerals Administrator Rich Perry said the booth attracted a lot of visitors who were able to see that “Nevada is at the cutting edge with exploration, environmental compliance and a skilled workforce. If a company wants to be global, it needs Nevada talent to get there.”
Explorers and investors also are interested in Nevada because it has a “legal system in this country that works, and that doesn’t always happen overseas. There is less risk in Nevada than anywhere else in the world,” he said.
The state agencies sharing the booth included the Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology, the Nevada Division of Minerals, and the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development. The Geological Society of Nevada, the Nevada Mineral Exploration Coalition and Nevada Mining Association also shared the booth.
Perry said the U.S. Bureau of Land Management was involved in planning and sent materials for the booth. A BLM flyer for the booth states that the agency approved 292 active mining plans of operation in Nevada in 2018.
“We had great graphics. It was really well done,” said Perry, who reported there was a big banner over the booth and a slick brochure used the theme “Stake Your Claim.”
The Nevada Division of Minerals funded the booth.
Dave Shaddrick, president of the Nevada Mineral Exploration Coalition, said the coalition and Geological Society of Nevada for many years funded and manned a small display booth at PDAC, but now join the Nevada booth.
“It was through the efforts of the NDOM (Rich Perry) that the state agencies have been involved,” Shaddrick said, “and we have been able to expand from the simple display booths of prior years to the truly impressive, professionally done display that highlights all of the exploration related advantages and resources Nevada has to offer.”
He said in an email that “Nevada competes for investment dollars with all exploration venues around the globe, and our presence at PDAC is a major step forward in getting the Nevada story out to the world.”
The convention featured exhibitions, panel discussions, courses, workshops and networking events that included an awards gala and minerals outlook luncheon, along with a visit from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, according to a news release from PDAC.
PDAC’s president, Glenn Mullan, was quoted as saying the event was among the best in the 44 years he has attended.
“Although we continue to face economic challenges and uncertainty, the mineral exploration and mining industry is experiencing a renaissance and renewed sense of confidence, highlighting its resilience once more,” Mullan said.
