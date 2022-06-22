Nevada mine safety awards go to 37 individuals

RENO – The Nevada Mining Association has announced the recipients of its 2022 Individual Safety Awards, presented each year to honor industry professionals whose extraordinary efforts help ensure that mine workers return home safely after their shifts.

“Safety will always be the number one priority across Nevada’s mining industry – it’s woven into every aspect of our culture and operations for that very reason,” said NVMA President Tyre Gray.

The association awards go to 37 individuals in the industry based on their performance during the previous year and were chosen out of 105 nominations. Industry peers voted on the nominees.

“Congratulations to the 37 award recipients for their outstanding commitment to keeping their co-workers and teams safe and healthy,” Gray said in the June 22 announcement.

The 37 individual miners will be recognized during an awards luncheon on Sept. 10 at the Nevada Mining Association convention in Lake Tahoe.

The association also stated that it will announce recipients of the Mine Operator Safety Awards in July, and those awards also will be presented at the convention.

The mine operator awards highlight the mining companies that have demonstrated unparalleled dedication to providing safe workplaces for their employees, and they are based on data provided by the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration, according to the NVMA.

Here are the names of the 37 individual Safety Award winners:

General manager – Neil Jensen, Kinross Nevada

Mine manager – Joseph Kemp, Kinross Nevada; Dale Thompson, Kinross; and Bart Beatty, Nevada Gold Mines

Safety professional – Caleb Bolyard, Kinross; Genevieve Merrill, KGHM; Shane Anderson, SSR Mining Inc.; and Shawn Rose, First Majestic Silver Corp.

General supervisor – Shawn Migas, Coeur Mining Inc.; Timothy Chapman, Kinross; Dee Jay Leach, Nevada Gold Mines

Safety champions – Adrienne Clinton, Argonaut Gold; Dillon Pollock, i-80 Gold Corp.; Scott Torgerson, SSR Mining; Mariah Fehlman, Hecla Nevada; Kaitlin Rynearson, Kinross; Jessica Boggio, Nevada Gold Mines; Mike Lefrere, Coeur Mining; and Kylie Payne, Nevada Gold Mines.

Safety manager – Robert Dechant, KGHM

Superintendent – Kelsey Plummer, SSR Mining; Luz Sandoval, Nevada Gold Mines; Aaron Evans, Coeur Mining

Supervisor of 15 or more employees – Dan Nations, SSR Mining; Jennifer Browning, Kinross; Steve Sebion, SSR Mining; Joe St. Pierre, Argonaut Gold

Supervisor of 14 or fewer employees – Cammie Holland, i-80 Gold; William Daniel Eklund, First Majestic; Raymond Davis, Hecla Nevada; and Mike Smith, Argonaut Gold

Trainer – Christie Stannard, Kinross; John Simmons, Nevada Gold Mines; and Sean Gallian, Turquoise Ridge (Nevada Gold Mines)

Emergency response – Danny Young, Nevada Gold Mines; Robert Shoenecker, SSR Mining; and Anthony Amity, First Majestic Silver

Registration is now open for the mining convention that begins Sept. 7, ending with the awards luncheon on Sept. 10. The association’s website is www.nevadamining.org.

